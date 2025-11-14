Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Unplayable Deliveries To Remove Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram in Successive Overs in 1st IND vs SA Test [WATCH].

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an unplayable delivery to dismiss Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram in successive overs. Both were looking so good, but Bumrah did what he does best.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a length delivery on the stump line to Ryan Rickelton, and the ball moved away a bit after hitting the surface. The ball beat the outside edge and went on to crash the stumps in a flash.
Later, Aiden Markram also got a peach. Bumrah attempted a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and the ball bounced more than Markram expected.
He could only get the outside edge, and Rishabh Pant completed a fine diving catch. Bumrah had an extended spell after South Africa were off to a fabulous start.
