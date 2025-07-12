News
indian-cricket-team

Jasprit Bumrah Donates His Shoes to MCC Museum After Taking Five-Wicket Haul in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 12, 2025
2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah collected his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has donated the shoes that he wore on Day two of the third Test against England, to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum, according to news agency PTI.

Jasprit Bumrah’s fine form in ENG vs IND Test series

On Friday, the second day of the Test at Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah collected figures of 5/74 to help India see off England for 387. That was his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series and his 15th overall in Tests.

In the first Test against England in Leeds, the Gujarat pacer had registered figures of 5/83 in the first innings and 0/57 in the second innings. His five-wicket haul in the first match, however, went in vain as England defeated India by five wickets.

In a bid to manage his workload, India rested Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test at Edgbaston. In that match, ithers like Akash Deep (10-wicket haul in the match) and Mohammed Siraj (Six-wicket haul in the first innings) stepped up for the visitors as they won second Test by 336 runs. Shubman Gill, who scored a century in both innings, was the Player of the Match.

ALSO READ:

The five-match series is currently level 1-1 after the first two Tests. At the time of writing this report, India were 207/3 in the first innings with Rishabh Pant (48) and KL Rahul (83) batting.

Jasprit Bumrah’s rollercoaster year so far

Jasprit Bumrah has had a rollercoaster of a year in 2025 so far. The 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January after he sustained a back spasm. He eventually missed India’s home limited-overs series against England, the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won and a few matches of IPL 2025 with Mumbai Indians (MI).

The right-arm pacer took 18 wickets from 12 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah will play just three Tests as the Indian team management looks to manage his workload. The ongoing Lord’s Test is the second Test that Jasprit Bumrah is playing.

Cricket
England vs India
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

6:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Suggests Strict Rule to Avoid Slow Over-rates After Multiple Offenses During ENG vs IND Test Series

Former England Captain Suggests Strict Rule to Avoid Slow Over-rates After Multiple Offenses During ENG vs IND Test Series

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will resume India's innings on Day 3.
1:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
nitish reddy lied jasprit bumrah eng vs ind 3rd test lords

'Nitish Reddy Lied…' – Jasprit Bumrah Responds To India All-Rounder's Comments On Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord's

8:14 am
CX Staff Writer
ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series in India?

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series?

The series will commence tomorrow.
8:08 am
Sreejita Sen

'You Can't Keep Asking For a Change…' – Joe Root Takes a Brutal Dig at Shubman Gill After Day 2 Of the Lord's Test

A ball change controversy has rocked the ongoing third England vs India Test.
12:41 am
Vishnu PN
'I Was Tired...' - Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About His Fifer After Finding a Place On the Honours Boards in Lord's Test 

‘I Was Tired…’ – Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About His Fifer After Finding a Place On the Honours Boards in Lord’s Test 

Jasprit Bumrah registered his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's.
12:26 am
Amogh Bodas
