Jasprit Bumrah Donates His Shoes to MCC Museum After Taking Five-Wicket Haul in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah collected his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has donated the shoes that he wore on Day two of the third Test against England, to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum, according to news agency PTI.

Jasprit Bumrah’s fine form in ENG vs IND Test series

On Friday, the second day of the Test at Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah collected figures of 5/74 to help India see off England for 387. That was his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series and his 15th overall in Tests.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 165/7 INA 162/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 184/9 SK 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 155/5 BEL 160/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 191/5 BEL 13/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 237/10 BUL 178/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 193/4 GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 63/3 FELW 143/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 99/4 BJKW 98/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW 74/1 LMLW 69/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 216/3 NVR 108/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 103/10 NAJC 70/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 126/1 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 143/8 MR 146/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 166/5 MINY 172/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 172/6 KAK 173/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 72/10 BHN 76/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER 90/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings

In the first Test against England in Leeds, the Gujarat pacer had registered figures of 5/83 in the first innings and 0/57 in the second innings. His five-wicket haul in the first match, however, went in vain as England defeated India by five wickets.

In a bid to manage his workload, India rested Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test at Edgbaston. In that match, ithers like Akash Deep (10-wicket haul in the match) and Mohammed Siraj (Six-wicket haul in the first innings) stepped up for the visitors as they won second Test by 336 runs. Shubman Gill, who scored a century in both innings, was the Player of the Match.

ALSO READ:

The five-match series is currently level 1-1 after the first two Tests. At the time of writing this report, India were 207/3 in the first innings with Rishabh Pant (48) and KL Rahul (83) batting.

Jasprit Bumrah’s rollercoaster year so far

Jasprit Bumrah has had a rollercoaster of a year in 2025 so far. The 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January after he sustained a back spasm. He eventually missed India’s home limited-overs series against England, the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won and a few matches of IPL 2025 with Mumbai Indians (MI).

The right-arm pacer took 18 wickets from 12 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah will play just three Tests as the Indian team management looks to manage his workload. The ongoing Lord’s Test is the second Test that Jasprit Bumrah is playing.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.