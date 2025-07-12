Jasprit Bumrah Donates His Shoes to MCC Museum After Taking Five-Wicket Haul in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah collected his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has donated the shoes that he wore on Day two of the third Test against England, to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum, according to news agency PTI.
On Friday, the second day of the Test at Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah collected figures of 5/74 to help India see off England for 387. That was his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series and his 15th overall in Tests.
–
–
–
–
165/7
162/7
South Korea beat Indonesia by 3 wickets
184/9
99/10
Philippines beat South Korea by 85 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
155/5
160/4
Belgium beat Germany by 6 wickets
191/5
13/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
237/10
178/10
Turkey beat Bulgaria by 59 runs
193/4
–
–
–
63/3
143/2
French Eiffels beat Belgium Belforts by 80 runs
99/4
98/1
Belgium Belforts beat Belgium Jeanekens by 6 wickets
74/1
69/1
French Eiffels Won by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
216/3
108/9
Gauhati Town Club beat Navarang Club by 108 runs
103/10
70/10
91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 33 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
126/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
143/8
146/6
Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 4 wickets
166/5
172/3
MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets
–
–
172/6
173/7
Karaikal Kniights Won by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
72/10
76/0
Bahrain beat Malawi by 10 wickets
–
90/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
In the first Test against England in Leeds, the Gujarat pacer had registered figures of 5/83 in the first innings and 0/57 in the second innings. His five-wicket haul in the first match, however, went in vain as England defeated India by five wickets.
In a bid to manage his workload, India rested Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test at Edgbaston. In that match, ithers like Akash Deep (10-wicket haul in the match) and Mohammed Siraj (Six-wicket haul in the first innings) stepped up for the visitors as they won second Test by 336 runs. Shubman Gill, who scored a century in both innings, was the Player of the Match.
ALSO READ:
The five-match series is currently level 1-1 after the first two Tests. At the time of writing this report, India were 207/3 in the first innings with Rishabh Pant (48) and KL Rahul (83) batting.
Jasprit Bumrah has had a rollercoaster of a year in 2025 so far. The 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January after he sustained a back spasm. He eventually missed India’s home limited-overs series against England, the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won and a few matches of IPL 2025 with Mumbai Indians (MI).
The right-arm pacer took 18 wickets from 12 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah will play just three Tests as the Indian team management looks to manage his workload. The ongoing Lord’s Test is the second Test that Jasprit Bumrah is playing.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.