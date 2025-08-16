Jasprit Bumrah Informs BCCI About His Availability Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

With the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 expected to be revealed next week, talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah has informed the selectors about his availability for the continental tournament. The BCCI selection committee led by former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar is expected to meet in Mumbai on August 19 to pick a 15-member squad. Notably, the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to start from September 9, will be played in T20 format and will serve as a dress rehearsal for next year’s T20 World Cup.

While there were speculations regarding Bumrah’s availability owing to his workload management, the senior pacer has cleared all air of ambiguity by expressing his readiness to play.

A source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week.”

For the unversed, ever since his back injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year after already undergoing a surgery for the same in 2023, his workload has been monitored extra cautiously which also restricted Bumrah to playing only three of the five Tests in the recent England tour.

Will Asia Cup 2025 participation force Jasprit Bumrah to miss home Test series?

With the goal being to ideally keep Bumrah fit for the ICC events, his participation in the Asia Cup 2025 will raise questions over his availability for the upcoming home Test matches later this year, which could influence India’s WTC standings. The Men in Blue will first host West Indies for a two-Test series in October followed by another couple of games against the Proteas in Novemebr and they will hope to come out on top after missing the WTC Final berth last time around. However, it remains to be seen how and when Bumrah is used in those two series and a clearer picture will only be available after the Asia Cup concludes.

India have been placed in Group A for the 2025 Asia Cup, along with arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group B comprises of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka. The high-octane IND vs PAK encounter has been scheduled for September 14.