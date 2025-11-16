News
Jasprit Bumrah and Temba Bavuma Seen in a Light-Hearted Chat Following 'Bauna' Controversy After 1st IND vs SA Test [WATCH].
indian-cricket-team

Jasprit Bumrah and Temba Bavuma Seen in a Light-Hearted Chat Following ‘Bauna’ Controversy After 1st IND vs SA Test [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 16, 2025
1 min read
Jasprit Bumrah and Temba Bavuma Seen in a Light-Hearted Chat Following ‘Bauna’ Controversy After 1st IND vs SA Test [WATCH].

Jasprit Bumrah was seen having a chat with Temba Bavuma following the end of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata. Earlier, Bumrah came into controversy for his comments, which were labelled derogatory across social media platforms, on the South African captain on Day 1.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah settles the misunderstanding with Temba Bavuma

As players shook hands after the game’s conclusion, Jasprit Bumrah went near Temba Bavuma and had an extended chat with him with his arm on his shoulder. While it’s unclear what was said, the ace pacer was probably explaining to him that he didn’t mean to degrade Bavuma for his physical appearance.

As was visible, Bavuma took it sportingly before walking away. This must clear any misunderstanding between the two.

More to follow…

