Jasprit Bumrah to Retire from Tests After ENG vs IND Series? Former India Player Drops Major Prediction

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has made a massive prediction on the future of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the ongoing ENG vs IND series. He believes that the Indian fans might not see him feature in another red-ball series following his recent comeback from the back injury which he sustained in the final match of the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25.

“I think that Jasprit Bumrah might not be seen playing Tests anymore, and he may also retire from the format. He is struggling with his body and bowling slower than usual. If he realises that he is not able to give his 100 percent for the nation, not contributing to the team’s winning cause, then I think he would decide to retire on his own,” said Kaif.

Bumrah to retire from tests? pic.twitter.com/PnMR2y6oEi — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2025

This stunning prediction came after a rare, struggling day for Bumrah when he managed to scalp only one wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between England and India.

More to follow…