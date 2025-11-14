Jitesh Sharma Goes Ballistic With 83* off 32, Strengthens India Spot For T20 World Cup 2026

India A captain Jitesh Sharma has put up a blazing knock in India’s tournament opener at the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Following a jaw-dropping, whirlwind century from India’s young sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (144), the skipper also went on all guns blazing.

His unbeaten 83 runs off just 32 balls included eight boundaries and six maximums. This fiery batting display makes him a strong contender to enter the reigning champions’ squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

However, the aforementioned pulsating knocks and two timely cameos from Naman Dhir (34 off 23) and Nehal Wadhera (14 off 9) have powered India A to a mammoth total of 297/4 in 20 overs. At the time of writing, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are at 21/2 after four overs into the chase.

More to follow…

