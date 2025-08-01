Joe Root Mouths Off After Praisdh Krishna Tries To Get Under England Star’s Skin in ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

With the series on the line, India are trying everything possible to push England to a corner and churn out a win in the decisive ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval. The tension between both teams have been quite evident in the past two Tests with tempers flying and words getting exchanged and the series finale also witnessed something similar.
In response to India’s first innings total of 224, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came out all guns blazing, scripting a fiery opening stand of 92 with the runs per over reaching 8 at one point.
Although India managed to get rid of both the English openers, the hosts still had the upper hand after the explosive start. With a fresh Joe Root in the middle, Prasidh Krishna tried to get under the England stalwart’s skin in an attempt to rile him up. However, Root, who is mostly known for his calm demeanour, did not take it lightly and was spotted mouthing off. Even the umpires had to intervene into the matter after the end of the over.
Watch the video of the incident below.
ALSO READ:
India are desperate to find a win after currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. While England won the series opener Leeds and the third Test at Lord’s, India’s only success was at the second Test in Edgbaston. The fourth match in Manchester ended in a draw.
Speaking about the ENG vs IND 5th Test, India had a subpar show with the bat with Karun Nair’s fifty being the only highlight. Next, England’s Bazball response provided them with a dominating start as they currently are in the driver’s seat.
At the time of writing this report, the hosts have reduced the deficit to under 100 and crossed the 150-run mark. Joe Root and Harry Brook are batting in the middle and England still have seven wickets in hand.
