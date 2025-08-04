News
Joe Root 'Not Fooled' By Aggression From Mohammed Siraj, Comments on the Efforts Of the Indian Pacer In ENG vs IND Test Series
indian-cricket-team

Joe Root ‘Not Fooled’ By Aggression From Mohammed Siraj, Comments On the Efforts Of the Indian Pacer In ENG vs IND Test Series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

Mohammed Siraj became the highest wicket-taker in the series.

Joe Root 'Not Fooled' By Aggression From Mohammed Siraj, Comments on the Efforts Of the Indian Pacer In ENG vs IND Test Series

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has seen all five Test matches being played till the last day. On every front, this series has seen multiple records being broken, and has given enough reasons for the spectators to remember it for a long time. The fifth Test at The Oval could have been the first non-five day Test of the series. But the rain gods decided to push the game on to the last day of the series. As a result, both the teams headed towards the stadium on Day 5. Joe Root and Harry Brook’s centuries paved the way for the hosts on Day 4.

Former English captain Joe Root attended the press conference after stumps on the penultimate day of the Test. Though he had things to say about his century and Chris Woakes’ willingness to come out if need be, Root took a moment to praise Mohammed Siraj‘s efforts. The fast bowler has bowled more than 180 overs in the Test series and is known for his perseverance. Root said that a bowler like Siraj would be an important asset for any team to have on their side. The English batter also made a witty statement about the Indian pacer, saying that he had a ‘fake anger’ to his game.

“Siraj is a real warrior. He is someone you would want on your team. He gives everything to India and credit to him for the way he approaches his cricket. He’s got this fake angriness about him sometimes, which I can see straight through. But you can tell he is actually a really nice lad”, said Root in the press conference.

ALSO READ:

Joe Root In the Race For Greatness

The English No.4 is considered as one of the best batters of this generation. Root has piled up more than 13000 runs in Test cricket, and sits behind only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most runs in Tests. He was kept quiet by the Indians in the first two Tests of the series, but announced himself with a ton in the third Test at Lord’s. The English batter has once again stood up for his team, scoring a crucial century in the second innings of the fifth Test.

Joe Root went past Kumar Sangakkara on Day 4, scoring his 39th Test hundred. The Sri Lankan legend registered 38 Test hundreds in 233 innings. Root registered his 24th Test ton on English soil, the most number of hundreds in Tests at home. He overtook Mahela Jayawardene’s 23 to rewrite the history books. Root also became the batter with the most runs in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Amid all this record-breaking stats, Root does not have a century to his name on Australian soil. This is exactly why the upcoming Ashes series might be one of the most important ones for him. If Root is able to make a mark in the upcoming Ashes series, he will surely be considered as one of the most complete batters in the modern era.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Joe Root
Mohammed Siraj
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Praises Pacer Prasidh Krishna After An Impressive Show in ENG vs IND 5th Test

‘Can Create That Magic Ball’ – India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Praises Pacer After Impressive Show in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He has scalped seven wickets so far in the ongoing fifth fixture.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravichandran Ashwin ENG vs IND Shubman Gill Gautam Gambhir

Did India Miss the Trick by Delaying Spinners? Former Spinner Blasts Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir for Lack of ‘Tactical Acumen’

India have bowled only 10 overs of spin across two innings of The Oval Test so far.
4:07 pm
Aditya Ighe
During the fourth day of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill came up with his own version of the famous “60 overs of hell” by Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill Version of Famous ‘60 Overs of Hell’ by Virat Kohli Fired Up India’s Comeback in the Oval Test

The Indian captain tried to rally his bowlers and asked them to give it their all for another hour.
11:05 am
Darpan Jain
Not Workload Management, This Is Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed The ENG vs IND 5th Test: Reports

Not Workload Management, This Is Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed The ENG vs IND 5th Test: Reports

He scalped 14 wickets in three matches of this series.
9:19 am
Sreejita Sen
eng vs ind 5th test day 4 rain stuart broad the oval test

‘Who Makes This Lazy Decision?’ – Former England Player Laments Early End To Thrilling Day 4 Of The Oval Test

For the fifth time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy the Test will be decided on Day 5.
3:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
Fans React After Shubman Gill Holds Spinners Back On Day 4 Of ENG vs IND 5th Test

‘Hope Gill Tried Spin…’ – Fans React After Shubman Gill Holds Spinners Back On Day 4 Of ENG vs IND 5th Test

England lead the five-match Test series 2-1.
3:34 pm
Amogh Bodas
