Joe Root ‘Not Fooled’ By Aggression From Mohammed Siraj, Comments On the Efforts Of the Indian Pacer In ENG vs IND Test Series

Mohammed Siraj became the highest wicket-taker in the series.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has seen all five Test matches being played till the last day. On every front, this series has seen multiple records being broken, and has given enough reasons for the spectators to remember it for a long time. The fifth Test at The Oval could have been the first non-five day Test of the series. But the rain gods decided to push the game on to the last day of the series. As a result, both the teams headed towards the stadium on Day 5. Joe Root and Harry Brook’s centuries paved the way for the hosts on Day 4.

Former English captain Joe Root attended the press conference after stumps on the penultimate day of the Test. Though he had things to say about his century and Chris Woakes’ willingness to come out if need be, Root took a moment to praise Mohammed Siraj‘s efforts. The fast bowler has bowled more than 180 overs in the Test series and is known for his perseverance. Root said that a bowler like Siraj would be an important asset for any team to have on their side. The English batter also made a witty statement about the Indian pacer, saying that he had a ‘fake anger’ to his game.

“Siraj is a real warrior. He is someone you would want on your team. He gives everything to India and credit to him for the way he approaches his cricket. He’s got this fake angriness about him sometimes, which I can see straight through. But you can tell he is actually a really nice lad”, said Root in the press conference.

Joe Root In the Race For Greatness

The English No.4 is considered as one of the best batters of this generation. Root has piled up more than 13000 runs in Test cricket, and sits behind only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most runs in Tests. He was kept quiet by the Indians in the first two Tests of the series, but announced himself with a ton in the third Test at Lord’s. The English batter has once again stood up for his team, scoring a crucial century in the second innings of the fifth Test.

Joe Root went past Kumar Sangakkara on Day 4, scoring his 39th Test hundred. The Sri Lankan legend registered 38 Test hundreds in 233 innings. Root registered his 24th Test ton on English soil, the most number of hundreds in Tests at home. He overtook Mahela Jayawardene’s 23 to rewrite the history books. Root also became the batter with the most runs in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Amid all this record-breaking stats, Root does not have a century to his name on Australian soil. This is exactly why the upcoming Ashes series might be one of the most important ones for him. If Root is able to make a mark in the upcoming Ashes series, he will surely be considered as one of the most complete batters in the modern era.

