News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jofra Archer took a sensational return catch in his follow-through to send Washington Sundar back in the Lord's Test.
indian-cricket-team

Jofra Archer Takes a Stunning Low Diving Return Catch To Send Washington Sundar Back in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 14, 2025
3 min read

It was a glimpse of superb reflexes from the bowler.

Jofra Archer took a sensational return catch in his follow-through to send Washington Sundar back in the Lord's Test.

Jofra Archer produced a magic moment on the field, as he took a sensational low diving catch to dismiss Washington Sundar. It was a glimpse of superb reflexes from the bowler, who is returning to Test cricket after four years.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

188/3

Koln CC KNCC

73/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

166/6

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

144/4

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Koln CC KNCC

25/3

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

92/3

Navarang Club NVR

88/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

71/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

Archer bowled a fuller-length delivery angling into the batter, who tried to clip on the leg side, but could only get a leading edge. The ball ballooned towards the right of the bowler, but he quickly ran towards it and stretched his right hand in time.

The ball was stuck in his hands, and while it was so close to the ground, Archer did well to pluck it before touching the surface, with fingers under the ball. It was a terrific effort from the bowler, who has had injury issues in the past.

ALSO READ:

He was vigilant enough to follow the ball quickly and ensured to stretch his right hand as much as possible to give himself enough chances of grabbing it. Sundar was probably undone by the pace and movement off the surface, which suggests why he closed the bat early and couldn’t get from the middle.

Jofra Archer bowls a sensational spell to put England in a commanding position

Jofra Archer has shown no signs of regression despite playing this format for England after more than four years. He has hit his lengths straight away and has come with more accuracy in the second innings, bowling immaculate areas and getting the ball to move.

He started it with a wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over, and came with his tail up on the Day 5 morning. He removed Rishabh Pant with an unplayable delivery to start the proceedings and put India in massive trouble early on, piling pressure with an early wicket.

Then, he took a fantastic diving catch to remove Sundar and put England ahead in the game, showing why he is rated so highly. This England attack becomes so superior with Archer, for he single-handedly lifts the quality and makes it world-class.

For now, England would want him to remain injury-free for as long as possible, given they have a crucial away Ashes later in the year, where his value will increase massively. He will have to play a vital role if they are to win the Ashes by defeating Australia in Australia, something they have not done in a long time.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Jofra Archer
Washington Sundar
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Ravindra Jadeja by Shoulder in Football-like Tackle, Leads to Heated Exchange in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Running Ravindra Jadeja By Shoulders, Duo Exchange Heated Words in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

5:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jofra Archer Castles Rishabh Pant With An Unplayable Delivery As Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling In ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

Jofra Archer Castles Rishabh Pant With An Unplayable Delivery As Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling In ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

India started the day needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand.
4:37 pm
Amogh Bodas

Former India Cricketer Condemns Paul Reiffel For Biased Umpiring In ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

As of now, the five-match Test series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is standing at 1-1. 
5:01 pm
Ashish Satyam
Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15% of his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

India Player Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During the ENG vs IND 3rd Test

This was his second offence in 24 months.
2:19 pm
Darpan Jain
shubman gill zak crawley ben stokes clapping kl rahul

[WATCH] Ben Stokes Mocks Shubman Gill With Clap As Tempers Flare In a Dramatic End To Day 4 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India's top-order collapsed in hunt of 193
12:39 am
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill 2nd innings eng vs ind brydon carse

‘Forgot To Bat Again’ – Fans Slam Shubman Gill’s Quick Dismissal In 2nd Innings of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The Indian skipper was out for a paltry score yet again at Lord's
11:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.