Jofra Archer Takes a Stunning Low Diving Return Catch To Send Washington Sundar Back in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

It was a glimpse of superb reflexes from the bowler.
Jofra Archer produced a magic moment on the field, as he took a sensational low diving catch to dismiss Washington Sundar. It was a glimpse of superb reflexes from the bowler, who is returning to Test cricket after four years.
Archer bowled a fuller-length delivery angling into the batter, who tried to clip on the leg side, but could only get a leading edge. The ball ballooned towards the right of the bowler, but he quickly ran towards it and stretched his right hand in time.
The ball was stuck in his hands, and while it was so close to the ground, Archer did well to pluck it before touching the surface, with fingers under the ball. It was a terrific effort from the bowler, who has had injury issues in the past.
He was vigilant enough to follow the ball quickly and ensured to stretch his right hand as much as possible to give himself enough chances of grabbing it. Sundar was probably undone by the pace and movement off the surface, which suggests why he closed the bat early and couldn’t get from the middle.
Jofra Archer has shown no signs of regression despite playing this format for England after more than four years. He has hit his lengths straight away and has come with more accuracy in the second innings, bowling immaculate areas and getting the ball to move.
He started it with a wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over, and came with his tail up on the Day 5 morning. He removed Rishabh Pant with an unplayable delivery to start the proceedings and put India in massive trouble early on, piling pressure with an early wicket.
Then, he took a fantastic diving catch to remove Sundar and put England ahead in the game, showing why he is rated so highly. This England attack becomes so superior with Archer, for he single-handedly lifts the quality and makes it world-class.
For now, England would want him to remain injury-free for as long as possible, given they have a crucial away Ashes later in the year, where his value will increase massively. He will have to play a vital role if they are to win the Ashes by defeating Australia in Australia, something they have not done in a long time.
