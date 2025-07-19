Former New Zealand Skipper Opens Up On Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

He also highlighted the fact that Kohli is still involved in one of the formats, as he will still represent India in the 50-over games.
Fans and cricket pundits were shocked when India’s star batter Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement. The drama unfolded in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 when the former skipper decided to give a heart attack to the world.
105/9
107/4
172/5
118/10
Hong Kong beat Samoa by 54 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
116/1
112/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
127/4
52/5
Baden Wurttemberg United Women beat Western Warriors Women by 75 runs
103/1
9/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/10
112/4
City Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets
66/0
169/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/10
115/2
Namibia A beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
–
–
0/0
160/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
151/4
148/5
Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets
–
39/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Kohli ended his Test career with 9230 runs in a total of 123 games at an average of 46.9. The right-hand batter has also smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in the red ball format. The 36-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share the retirement news.
Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who has played a lot of cricket against Virat Kohli ever since his U-19 days, shared his views on the former skipper’s retirement decision.
“You don’t consider that whilst you’re just right in the middle of it and then players that you’ve played alongside for so many years. Your careers have kind of married up from under-19s through to captaining or playing for your country. Then in the captain instance that we did that… were very similar times to the natural progression. Everybody finishes”, Kane Williamson told the Times of India.
ALSO READ:
The right-hand batter also talked about the kind of bond he shares with Kohli outside the pitch. Kane reckoned that those moments would always be special to him.
“When some of those decisions are made it does stop you and make you consider a lot of things but also appreciation and respect. Someone like Virat.. so many great moments throughout the international game but really the bond outside of the pitch is something that’s you know far more special and those experiences that have been shared together”, he added.
Williamson also highlighted the fact that Kohli is still involved in one of the formats, as he will still represent India in the 50-over games.
“All good things come to an end and the way he’s been able to make those decisions that feel comfortable to him… I think it’s been incredible going out on his terms, etc. Although still involved in one of the formats”, Williamson opined.
Apart from Virat Kohli, the Mumbai-based batter Rohit Sharma also announced his Test retirement in the middle of IPL 2025. Rohit finished his red ball career after taking part in 67 matches, where he amassed 4301 runs at an average of 40.6. The former India Test captain also made 12 tons and 18 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.
As a result, the BCCI appointed young Shubman Gill as a full-time Test skipper of the Indian team. Currently, Team India is locking horns with England in a five-match Test series, where the host nation has taken a 2-1 lead.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Malaysia beat Singapore by 6 wickets