‘Karma Bides Its Time’- India Pacer Shares Cryptic Story on Instagram After Being Overlooked for England Tests

India pacer Mukesh Kumar shared a cryptic note on his Instagram story on Wednesday, presumably at him being ignored for the upcoming Test series against England and fellow speedster Harshit Rana being preferred.

“Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback,” Mukesh wrote on his Instagram story. Mukesh Kumar's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/WNX2xur3CN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2025

Mukesh had played the first unofficial Test for India A against England Lions in early June in Canterbury and had finished with figures of 3/92 in the England Lions’ only innings.

However, he did not get to play the second game in Northampton and also did not find a place in India’s 18-member squad for the five-match Test series against England.

However, the selectors decided to bring in Harshit Rana as the 19th member of the India squad on Tuesday. Harshit Rana had also played the first unofficial Test in Canterbury, finishing with figures of 1/99.

Mukesh Kumar’s Test career so far

Mukesh Kumar has played just three Tests for India since making his debut against West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023. The 31-year-old has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.78 and an average of 25.57. He last played against England in February 2024.

Harshit Rana, on the other hand, has played just two Tests after having made his debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth in November 2024. He as picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.51 and an average of 50.75.

The first Test between England and India will get underway at Headingley in Leeds from June 20. India haven’t won a Test series on English soil since 2007.

