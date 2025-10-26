Karun Nair Hits a Statement Century, Ajinkya Rahane 150, Andre Siddarth Makes Another Fifty in Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2

Karun Nair is currently out of India’s Test side.

Karnataka batter Karun Nair hit a fabulous century on Day 2 of the second round of Ranji Trophy 2025/26. Several other fringe players showcased their abilities as the action continued across the country.

Karun Nair makes a statement century in Ranji Trophy

Karun Nair completed his century in 163 balls, including eight boundaries and a maximum. When he came to the crease, Karnataka were losing wickets and were reduced to 65/4 in 26.1 overs, but Nair held his end tight and formed useful partnerships with middle-order batters.

While his partners kept departing after small contributions, he kept batting and completed a remarkable ton. He is batting at 130 off 213 balls and will look to extend his innings since his team needs more runs.

Karun Nair is currently out of India’s Test side, and these knocks will surely grab the selectors’ attention ahead of the South Africa series. Maybe he has gone down in the pecking order, but such innings won’t go unnoticed at all.

Ajinkya Rahane completes 150

Ajinkya Rahane has continued from where he left off yesterday and made a terrific 150. He had already hit a ton and ensured converting it into a big one on Day 2.

Rahane didn’t have a great start to the Ranji Trophy, but he has bounced back strongly at the BKC Stadium in Mumbai and scored the most runs for his side in the first innings. The veteran batter formed a quality 50-run partnership with Akash Anand for the seventh wicket on the second day and took Mumbai to a commanding position.

Andre Siddarth departs after a fifty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Tamil Nadu batter Andre Siddarth looked solid during his stay at the crease. He scored 65 runs in 93 balls, including 10 boundaries, against Nagaland.

Unfortunately, Siddarth couldn’t convert this fifty into three digits and departed in the 104th over. However, he has looked in good rhythm in the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy, as he also compiled a fighting 80 in the opening game.

Anuj Rawat makes a gritty fifty

Delhi batter Anuj Rawat was one of the many batters to score a fifty against Haryana. The southpaw scored 57 runs in 66 balls, including four boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 86.36.

He batted aggressively since only tailenders were left and ensured Delhi posted a big 430 in the first innings. His team was already in a commanding position, but this knock ensured Haryana have a big task in their first batting attempt.

Shreyas Gopal forms a vital partnership with Karun Nair

Shreyas Gopal couldn’t have found a better time to notch up a brilliant fifty for Karnataka. While batting at No.7, he scored 57 runs in 109 balls, comprising six boundaries and a maximum, to stabilise the innings after early wickets.

He formed a big 117-run stand with Karun Nair for the sixth wicket and took Karnataka to safe shores. Eventually, he fell, but not before playing a solid knock in the lower middle order.

