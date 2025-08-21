Kerala Cricket League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament KCL 2025?

The second season of this league started on August 21.

The much-anticipated KCL 2025 has started on August 21 in Thiruvananthapuram. Six teams will compete in this enthralling 20-over tournament. They are — Aries Kollam Sailors, Calicut Globstars, Alleppey Ripples, Trivandrum Royals, Kochi Blue Tigers and Thrissur Titans. Fans will find out the Kerala Cricket League 2025 live streaming details here.

Previously, star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson became the highest-paid player of this season as the Kochi Blue Tigers acquired him for INR 26.80 lakh. Amidst the trade and retention rumours ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, the Rajasthan Royals skipper is set to be the centre of attraction in this 20-over regional league.

However, the opening clash is underway between the defending champions Aries Kollam Sailors and the runners-up Calicut Globstars. The second edition of the KCL will witness 30 electrifying group-stage clashes, followed by three knockouts, to find out the ultimate championship winner.

KCL 2025 Squads

Aries Kollam Sailors: Sachin Baby (C), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, and Ajayaghosh NS.

Calicut Globstars: Rohan Kunnummal (C), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, and Krishna Kumar TV.

Alleppey Ripples: Mohammed Azharuddeen (C), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, and Arjun Nambia.

Trivandrum Royals: Krishna Prasad (C), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, and Ananthakrishnan J.

Kochi Blue Tigers: Sanju Samson (C), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, and Akhil KG.

Thrissur Titans: Sijomon Joseph (C), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, and Aju Paulose.

KCL 2025 Schedule

🚨 FIXTURE ANNOUNCEMENT! 🚨



33 high-voltage games. 17 days of non-stop cricket.

August 21 to September 7.



Brace yourselves! The KCL storm is about to hit. 🌪️🏏#KCL2025 #KCLSeason2 @KCAcricket pic.twitter.com/MN9S06NGyB — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 14, 2025

Where will the Kerala Cricket League 2025 matches take place?

All the matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Where to watch the Kerala Cricket League 2025 Live Streaming?

The KCL 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode App and website.

Where to watch the Kerala Cricket League 2025 Live on TV?

The KCL 2025 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.