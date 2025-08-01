News
Karun Nair ENG vs IND Tests
indian-cricket-team

Former England Player Lauds Karun Nair After His Heroics In Fifth Test At The Oval

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 1, 2025
3 min read

He returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 52, helping India score 204/6 on a rain-hit Day 1.

Karun Nair ENG vs IND Tests

Karun Nair, who made a comeback after eight long years in the Indian Test team, starred with the bat in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Making his way to the playing XI after getting dropped from the fourth Test, Nair scored a fifty on the first day of play in the fifth Test.

He returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 52, helping India score 204/6 on a rain-hit Day 1.

The right-hand batter failed to make an impact with the willow in the first three Test matches against England, and as a result, he was dropped from the fourth Test in Manchester. In the ongoing fifth Test match, the right-hand batter showed tremendous courage when his team needed him the most.

Kevin Pietersen Reserves Big Praise On Karun Nair

Former England player and Delhi Capitals batting coach Kevin Pietersen has lauded Nair, as they both worked together during the IPL 2025. Pietersen spoke about all the hard yards put in by Nair during the IPL 2025.

The 33-year-old batter spent an ample amount of time with the former player dissecting about batting in English conditions.

“So happy for Karun and how he’s stabilised India’s batting yesterday. He’s a tremendously hard worker on his game, and we spent many hours talking about batting in England during the IPL. I’m hoping he gets a wonderful 100 today!” Pietersen wrote on X.

ALSO READ:

Nair was roped in by the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025, and later, the Delhi-based franchise also appointed Pietersen as their batting coach. That is when the duo started working together. After slogging for eight long years, Nair finally managed to make it to the Indian team but had a tough outing in the first three Test matches against England. 

ENG vs IND Fifth Test

The Karnataka-based batter, who later shifted his base to Vidarbha, stood solid for the Indian team during the ongoing fifth Test match against England.

After the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and  Shubman Gill failed with their willows, it was Nair who gave stability to the Indian team. He remained not out alongside Washington Sundar, who is also batting on 19.

Apart from Nair, young Sai Sudharsan battled hard and scored 38 before getting out on Day 1. The Indian team will look to score big when they walk out to bat on the second day of the play against England at the Oval. 

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

'He Requested the Coaches...' - Dinesh Karthik Reveals How Akash Deep Broke Into the Bengal Side

‘He Requested the Coaches…’ – Dinesh Karthik Reveals How Akash Deep Broke Into the Bengal Side

India are fighting to draw the series level after an emphatic draw in Manchester.
7:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Joe Root Mouths Off After Praisdh Krishna Tries To Get Under England Star’s Skin in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Joe Root Mouths Off After Praisdh Krishna Tries To Get Under England Star’s Skin in ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

7:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Akash Deep Sends Off Ben Duckett With Arm On Shoulder, Gets Pulled Back By KL Rahul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

[WATCH] Akash Deep Sends Off Ben Duckett With Arm On Shoulder, Gets Pulled Back By KL Rahul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

England bundled India out for 224 in the first innings of the fifth Test.
6:14 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be West Zone Captain for 2025 Duleep Trophy Despite Featuring in the Squad

Why Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be West Zone Captain for 2025 Duleep Trophy Despite Featuring in the Squad

Shreyas Iyer has been named in West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy but won't captain the side.
5:08 pm
Vishnu PN
Veteran India Duo Ignored In Duleep Trophy Squad, Under-Fire All-Rounder Named As Captain

Veteran India Duo Ignored in Duleep Trophy Squad, Under-Fire All-Rounder Named As Captain

Their exclusion from the Duleep Trophy squad suggests that this could be the end of the road for the veteran duo.
3:34 pm
Sagar Paul
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND Tests

India’s Assistant Coach Defends Jasprit Bumrah After He Was Ruled Out From Fifth Test Against England

According to him, the team management is carefully supervising his fitness.
2:46 pm
Ashish Satyam
