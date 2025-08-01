Former England Player Lauds Karun Nair After His Heroics In Fifth Test At The Oval

He returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 52, helping India score 204/6 on a rain-hit Day 1.

Karun Nair, who made a comeback after eight long years in the Indian Test team, starred with the bat in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Making his way to the playing XI after getting dropped from the fourth Test, Nair scored a fifty on the first day of play in the fifth Test.

He returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 52, helping India score 204/6 on a rain-hit Day 1.

All matches (44) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC 101/10 WIM 144/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI 93/8 WIM 19/0 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 140/8 NAJC 139/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG 97/2 CCC 95/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 169/4 JOR 168/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 104/9 MEL 150/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 206/6 KLPR 175/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SRAK 187/5 PENG 190/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS – CMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY – MAG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG – WOL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ 202/3 NPB 164/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 164/7 PAK 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

The right-hand batter failed to make an impact with the willow in the first three Test matches against England, and as a result, he was dropped from the fourth Test in Manchester. In the ongoing fifth Test match, the right-hand batter showed tremendous courage when his team needed him the most.

Kevin Pietersen Reserves Big Praise On Karun Nair

Former England player and Delhi Capitals batting coach Kevin Pietersen has lauded Nair, as they both worked together during the IPL 2025. Pietersen spoke about all the hard yards put in by Nair during the IPL 2025.

The 33-year-old batter spent an ample amount of time with the former player dissecting about batting in English conditions.

So happy for Karun and how he’s stabilised India’s batting yesterday. He’s a tremendously hard worker on his game and we spent many hours talking about batting in England during the IPL.

I’m hoping he gets a wonderful 100 today! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 1, 2025

“So happy for Karun and how he’s stabilised India’s batting yesterday. He’s a tremendously hard worker on his game, and we spent many hours talking about batting in England during the IPL. I’m hoping he gets a wonderful 100 today!” Pietersen wrote on X.

ALSO READ:

Nair was roped in by the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025, and later, the Delhi-based franchise also appointed Pietersen as their batting coach. That is when the duo started working together. After slogging for eight long years, Nair finally managed to make it to the Indian team but had a tough outing in the first three Test matches against England.

ENG vs IND Fifth Test

The Karnataka-based batter, who later shifted his base to Vidarbha, stood solid for the Indian team during the ongoing fifth Test match against England.

After the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill failed with their willows, it was Nair who gave stability to the Indian team. He remained not out alongside Washington Sundar, who is also batting on 19.

Apart from Nair, young Sai Sudharsan battled hard and scored 38 before getting out on Day 1. The Indian team will look to score big when they walk out to bat on the second day of the play against England at the Oval.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.