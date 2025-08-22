Key India Support Staff Member Set To Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of India’s upcoming Asia Cup 2025 campaign, a key support staff member has decided to part ways. Team masseur Rajeev Kumar, who travelled with the Indian team as recently as the five-Test England tour in July, has ended his stint after a long stay of 15-years. In his place, the team has recruited another massage professional recommended by the management.

According to Indian Express, a source privy to the developments confirmed, “The Indian board has decided to discontinue with Rajeev’s services. The Indian team had already appointed a masseur, which was recommended by team management before.”

For the unversed, Kumar was one of the faces who could be seen present outside the boundary rope during India’s fielding. He would help the team by ensuring that the players needn’t retrieve the balls that had gone past the fence.

Previously, the Indian support staff also saw several departures in assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, masseur Arun Kanade, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. While Desai was offered the chance to stay, he chose to move on. Fielding coach T. Dilip also initially exited the team but was later reappointed after the board reversed its decision.

Rajeev Kumar was well-revered by Indian players

Kumar enjoyed an affable relationship with the majority of the players while paying particular attention to the fast bowlers. His popularity on social media surged in 2019 when speedster Mohammed Shami posted a Twitter photo of him alongside Kumar and Ishant Sharma celebrating their birthdays together. Notably, their birthdays fall on three consecutive days – Kumar’s on September 1, Ishant Sharma’s on September 2, and Shami’s on September 3.

India also looking to appoint new selectors in men’s committee

Apart from Rajeev Kumar, the Indian management is also looking to make some changes in the selction committee. The development comes after the recent squad announcement for Asia Cup 2025. It is understood that the BCCI is looking to recruit two new selectors to the men’s committee led by Ajit Agarkar and has already put out advertisements for the same earlier today (August 22).

According to reports, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is a frontrunner for the role. The left-handed spinner, if elected, will become a national selector from the South Zone replacing S Sharath, whose term ends in September.