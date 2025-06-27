Key India Women’s Player Doubtful For T20I Series Opener vs England

The Indian Women team is set to play a white-ball series across formats against England Women, slated to start tomorrow (June 28). The Indian eves will first lock horns in a five-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-game ODI leg, starting from July 16.

However, ahead of the series opener at Nottingham, India have been dealt an injury blow after Harleen Deol took a hit on her finger during the net session. She was subsequently forced to leave training and had to get treatment, which makes her availability doubtful for the 1st T20I match.

While Harleen has been a regular in the ODI format, her last appearance for India in the shortest format came two years back in 2023. The 27-year-old batter also missed the previous edition of the T20 World Cup last year due to injury.

Harleen Deol doubtful for T20I series opener

Ever since returning from injury, Harleen Deol has looked absolutely impressive. The dynamic right-hander emerged as the second-highest scorer while batting at number three in Australia last year.

In the women’s ODI tri-series in April-May this year featuring Sri Lanka and South Africa, she averaged close to 40, amassing 157 runs in five games. Prior to that, India played a three-match 50-over series against Ireland at home where Harleen was the third highest-scorer. In the West Indies series which took place at the starting of this year, the 27-year-old was the leading run-scorer, averaging at 53.33.

Ahead of the England series as well, Harleen has looked in great touch, scoring an unbeaten century in a 50-over warm up game against the ECB Development XI.

