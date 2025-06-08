Khaleel Ahmed Makes Strong Case for India Playing XI Against England With Four-Fer in Warm-Up Match

Khaleel Ahmed is yet to make his Test debut for India so far.

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed made a case for the upcoming Test series against England as he grabbed four wickets during the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A in Northampton on Sunday.

Khaleel Ahmed impresses in warm-up match

On Day three of the second unofficial Test on Sunday, Khaleel Ahmed had figures of 4/55 at the time of writing this report. England Lions, replying to India’s first innings total of 348, were 266/8 in 71 overs at lunch on Sunday.

The 27-year-old first struck in the 51st over to get rid of Jordan Cox (45). England Lions were 219/4 at the time of Jordan Cox’s dismissal, but the hosts were further restricted to 223/6 after the pacer struck twice in the 55th over.

Khaleel Ahmed saw off England Lions skipper James Rew (10) and George Hill (0) in the 55th over to put the hosts in trouble. wo overs later, in the 57th over, the Rajasthan pacer dismissed Chris Woakes (5).

From being 123/2 at one stage, England Lions were down to a spot of bother at 229/7. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj (1/46), Tushar Deshpande (2/62) and Tanush Kotian (1/22) were all among the wicket-takers’ list for the visitors.

Khaleel Ahmed’s IPL 2025 campaign

Khaleel Ahmed is coming on the back of a decent IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). From 15 matches, the left-arm pacer took 14 wickets at an economy of 9.58 and an average of 29.80.

Domestically, Khaleel Ahmed has played 19 First-Class matches for Rajasthan since his debut in 2017 and has taken 52 wickets at an average of 28.34. Khaleel Ahmed, who has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is, is yet to make his Test debut for India.

Apart from Khaleel, the other pacers in the India squad for the Test series against England include Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur. The first Test of the five-match series between England and India will begin at Leeds from June 20.

