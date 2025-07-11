News
KL Rahul Drops A Sitter, Lets Jamie Smith Off As India Fielding Woes Continue in England Test Series
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] KL Rahul Drops A Sitter, Lets Jamie Smith Off As India Fielding Woes Continue in England Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 11, 2025
1 min read
KL Rahul Drops A Sitter, Lets Jamie Smith Off As India Fielding Woes Continue in England Test Series

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul dropped an easy catch of the English gloveman Jamie Smith to grant him a lifeline in the ongoing third England vs India Test at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. The incident took place within half an hour of the start of the second day’s play.

In the third ball of the 87th over, Smith got an outside edge while trying to push a short-of-a-length delivery. The 34-year-old was standing at the second slip and it seemed that he misjudged the ball’s height.

Watch the video here:

“We discussed the pitch getting quicker on day 2 with the new ball. The ball carried to KL Rahul quicker and at a decent height,” former England player Nasser Hussain said while commentating on the match.

However, with this single, Smith equalled South African player Quinton de Kock to score fastest 1000 runs in the format as a keeper.

More to follow…

