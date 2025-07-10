KL Rahul Eyes Lord’s Honour Boards As India Target a Repeat of 2021 Heroics in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test

He has hit one century in the series so far.

The countdown on ENG vs IND 3rd Test at the Home of Cricket has begun. Both teams have won one Test out of the five-match series so far. While the players gear up for the action in London, India opener KL Rahul is feeling nostalgic for the last time he played a Test here in 2021. His century of 129 put his name on the iconic Lord’s Honour Boards. After four years, Rahul has a chance to repeat his heroics.

Ahead of the match, BCCI shared a video on their social media handles.

Rahul said, “My experience of having played here with a lot of pride and happiness. A happy feeling to come here and enter the dressing room and see the Honour Boards and have your name on it.”

Three players, including vice-captain Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj, reminisced over the same match and shared their game plan for the match to begin soon.

Watch the full video here:

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul During ENG vs IND 2021 Test at Lord’s

The then 29-year-old batter, playing the second Test of the England tour in 2021, opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. The duo put up 126 for the first wicket before Rohit departed for 83. However, Rahul continued to build partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane. The Karnataka batter celebrated his second century on English soil, and sixth overall in Tests. He amassed 129 runs before a half-volley by Ollie Robinson ended his knock.

India put up 364 on the scoreboard after James Anderson’s fifer. The total was easily surpassed by England as they made 391 in the first innings. Then captain, Joe Root, was unbeaten at 180 runs. However, in the second innings, Rahul could manage only five runs. But India declared at 298/8 with a collective effort from the middle-order. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj unleashed their wrath on the English batters as they were all out for 120. India went on to win the match by 151 runs.

Looking back, Rahul believes he can continue his heroics at the iconic ground to help India win another match.

“Hopefully, I can put in a great performance here once again and make sure I can get as many runs as I can and put my team in a winning position,” he added.

KL Rahul is India’s third-most run-getter with 236 runs across four innings so far. Skipper Shubman Gill leads the charts with 585 runs, followed by Rishabh Pant with 342 runs. Rahul will hope to add to his runs tally as India meet the hosts at the Lord’s on July 10.

