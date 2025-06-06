News
KL Rahul 100 India A
indian-cricket-team

KL Rahul Makes Statement with Century on Day 1 in England Lions vs India A, 2nd Unofficial Test

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 1 min read
KL Rahul 100 India A

After an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, KL Rahul has announced a majestic return to red-ball cricket. Playing in the second Test for India A against England Lions, Rahul struck a phenomenal hundred off 151 balls. He took a single to reach the triple-figure mark. His knock includes one six and 13 fours so far.

After being put to bat first, India A opened the innings with their trustworthy pair from the senior team – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul. The left and right combination has proven effective for India so far.

Jaiswal was dismissed for a mere 17 off 26 against Chris Woakes. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran also walked out after making 11 runs.

Rahul went on to make a brisk partnership with Delhi Capitals teammate Karun Nair. The Karnataka duo added 86 runs before Nair had to depart at 40 runs.

The ongoing fourth-wicket partnership with Dhruv Jurel has also crossed the triple-figure mark. They’ve amassed 110 runs off 140 deliveries so far. Rahul’s contribution to this partnership is 55 runs while Jurel also reached his half-century.

More to follow…

KL Rahul
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

