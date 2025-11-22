KL Rahul Puts Down a Sitter at Slip, Leaving Jasprit Bumrah Annoyed in the 2nd IND vs SA Test [WATCH].

KL Rahul dropped a straightforward catch in the slip off Jasprit Bumrah in the 2nd IND vs SA Test in Guwahati. It was such a simple chance, but Rahul couldn’t hold on to it and gave Aiden Markram a lifeline.

Jasprit Bumrah frustrated after KL Rahul drops a catch

After KL Rahul dropped the catch, Jasprit Bumrah was visibly frustrated, even though he didn’t say anything. He grimaced his face while going back to his mark, suggesting he expected Rahul to grab it.

He has often been on the receiving end of dropped catches across formats. Rahul went with hard hands, and the ball came quicker than expected.

