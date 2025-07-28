Know Where India’s Current Batters Are In The ICC Test Batting Rankings

Three of the current Indian batters are among the top 10 rankings.
India are taking on England in a five-match long Test series, which started from June 20 in Leeds. A young Indian squad, led by the newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, have given a tough fight to England at their home. They piled up 400-plus totals five times in eight innings and came close to clinching the game in all four matches so far, but failed to capitalise on some crucial, game-changing moments that resulted in the score line of 2-1 and a draw in Manchester.
However, the Indian batters in the current squad have showcased a great run of form in the ongoing red-ball series. Skipper Gill began his leadership stint with a sublime 147 in the series opener at the Headingley Stadium. The 25-year-old then followed it up with successive hundreds in both innings at Edgbaston to shatter several records of the legends of the game. India eventually won that match by a massive 336 runs, with Gill receiving the Player of the Match for his astonishing 269 and 161 runs in the second fixture. His latest century came during the Manchester heist on Sunday.
Let’s take a look at where India’s current batters are placed in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|RATING
|1
|England
|Joe Root
|888
|2
|New Zealand
|Kane Williamson
|867
|3
|England
|Harry Brook
|862
|4
|Australia
|Steve Smith
|816
|5
|India
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|801
|6
|South Africa
|Temba Bavuma
|790
|7
|Sri Lanka
|Kamindu Mendis
|781
|8
|India
|Rishabh Pant
|779
|9
|India
|Shubman Gill
|765
|10
|England
|Jamie Smith
|752
Apart from the skipper, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, and the gloveman Rishabh Pant have also been on song in the current ENG vs IND Test series. Jaiswal started off the series with a brilliant 101 in Leeds and brought up two gritty knocks of 87 and 58 in Birmingham and Manchester, respectively.
ALSO READ:
The most experienced batter of this tour, Rahul, continued his purple patch on English soil to become only the fifth Indian batter to notch up 1,000 runs in England. His stats in the ongoing tour read as — 42 and 137 in Leeds, 55 in the second innings in Birmingham, 100 and 39 in Lord’s and another crucial 46, 90 in Manchester. Vice-captain Pant has also notched up a combined 479 runs in four matches, including two tons and three half-centuries so far, before being ruled out of the series with a toe fracture.
On the other hand, Karun Nair had an average outing with 131 runs in three fixtures of the ongoing England tour, following his comeback in the Test squad after eight long years. His disappointing numbers propelled the management to bring back youngster Sai Sudharsan at No.3, who has scored 91 runs in four innings so far. However, another wicketkeeper-batter, Dhruv Jurel, has not made it to India’s playing XI so far in the tour. But he replaced Pant for his behind-the-stumps duties at Lord’s after the latter sustained an injury to his finger.
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|Highest Score
|ICC BATTING RANKING
|KL Rahul
|62
|3,768
|35.88
|199
|35
|Rishabh Pant
|47
|3,427
|44.50
|159*
|8
|Shubman Gill
|36
|2,615
|42.17
|269
|9
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|23
|2,089
|49.73
|214*
|5
|Karun Nair
|9
|505
|42.08
|303*
|142
|Dhruv Jurel
|4
|202
|40.40
|90
|89
|Sai Sudharsan
|2
|91
|22.75
|61
|—
