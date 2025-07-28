Know Where India’s Current Bowlers Are In The ICC Test Bowling Rankings

As much as the batters having dominated the scorecards in the ongoing England vs India Test series, the bowlers too have had a crucial role to play in the series so far.

They have had their defining moments in the series. Take Akash Deep’s 10-wicket haul in the second Test at Edgbaston for example, a performance that went a long way in India levelling the series 1-1.

Or even Jasprit Bumrah’s two five-wicket hauls in the series, which weren’t even enough for India to win the first and third Tests. With 13 wickets from four Tests, Mohammed Siraj is currently India’s highest wicket-taker and has just one wicket more than Jasprit Bumrah, who has 12 wickets from three matches.

Akash Deep, who has taken 11 wickets from two Tests, is fourth in the overall top wicket-taker’s list and the third-best Indian bowler in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the ICC Test bowlers’ rankings charts with 901 rating points. Ravindra Jadeja, who has slipped one place to 15th, is India’s next best bowler in the ICC Test rankings with 673 points.

Mohammed Siraj is in 22nd place with 630 rating points, whereas Kuldeep Yadav has slipped three places to 28th with 604 rating points. Let’s now take a look at where each Indian in the current Test setup are in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers:

ICC Rank Player Rating 1 Jasprit Bumrah 901 15 Ravindra Jadeja 673 22 Mohammed Siraj 630 28 Kuldeep Yadav 604 47 Washington Sundar 425 50 Akash Deep 409 62 Shardul Thakur 335 83 Prasidh Krishna 249

Most wickets for India in Tests

Among the current Indian bowlers in Tests, only Ravindra Jadeja is part of the top 10 wicket-takers for the country in the longest format. The spinner is in fifth place with 326 wickets from 84 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is in 12th place with 217 wickets from 48 matches.

Here’s a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for India in Tests:

Player Matches Wickets Average Anil Kumble 132 619 29.65 Ravichandran Ashwin 106 537 24 Kapil Dev 131 434 29.64 Harbhajan Singh 103 417 32.46 Ravindra Jadeja 84* 330 25.06 Ishant Sharma 105 311 32.40 Zaheer Khan 92 311 32.94 Bishan Singh Bedi 67 266 28.71 BS Chandrasekhar 58 242 29.74 Javagal Srinath 67 236 30.49

