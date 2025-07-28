News
Know Where India's Current Bowlers Are In The ICC Test Bowling Rankings
indian-cricket-team

Know Where India's Current Bowlers Are In The ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 28, 2025
2 min read
Know Where India's Current Bowlers Are In The ICC Test Bowling Rankings

As much as the batters having dominated the scorecards in the ongoing England vs India Test series, the bowlers too have had a crucial role to play in the series so far.

They have had their defining moments in the series. Take Akash Deep’s 10-wicket haul in the second Test at Edgbaston for example, a performance that went a long way in India levelling the series 1-1.

Or even Jasprit Bumrah’s two five-wicket hauls in the series, which weren’t even enough for India to win the first and third Tests. With 13 wickets from four Tests, Mohammed Siraj is currently India’s highest wicket-taker and has just one wicket more than Jasprit Bumrah, who has 12 wickets from three matches.

Akash Deep, who has taken 11 wickets from two Tests, is fourth in the overall top wicket-taker’s list and the third-best Indian bowler in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the ICC Test bowlers’ rankings charts with 901 rating points. Ravindra Jadeja, who has slipped one place to 15th, is India’s next best bowler in the ICC Test rankings with 673 points.

Mohammed Siraj is in 22nd place with 630 rating points, whereas Kuldeep Yadav has slipped three places to 28th with 604 rating points. Let’s now take a look at where each Indian in the current Test setup are in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers:

ICC Rank PlayerRating
1Jasprit Bumrah 901
15Ravindra Jadeja673
22Mohammed Siraj630
28Kuldeep Yadav604
47Washington Sundar425
50Akash Deep 409
62Shardul Thakur335
83Prasidh Krishna249

ALSO READ:

Most wickets for India in Tests

Among the current Indian bowlers in Tests, only Ravindra Jadeja is part of the top 10 wicket-takers for the country in the longest format. The spinner is in fifth place with 326 wickets from 84 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is in 12th place with 217 wickets from 48 matches.

Here’s a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for India in Tests:

PlayerMatchesWicketsAverage
Anil Kumble 13261929.65
Ravichandran Ashwin 10653724
Kapil Dev13143429.64
Harbhajan Singh10341732.46
Ravindra Jadeja 84*33025.06
Ishant Sharma10531132.40
Zaheer Khan 9231132.94
Bishan Singh Bedi 6726628.71
BS Chandrasekhar 5824229.74
Javagal Srinath6723630.49

