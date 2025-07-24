News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
India Star’s Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster
indian-cricket-team

India Star’s Childhood Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 24, 2025
3 min read
India Star’s Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster

Kuldeep Yadav’s coach has come down heavily on the coach-captain pair of Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill for repeatedly snubbing the veteran spinner in the ongoing five-match ENG vs IND Test series.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

190/4

Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

141/10

Hong Kong HKG

193/4

Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

153/4

Marsta CC MAR

152/3

Jinnah CC Stockholm beat Marsta by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix RPH

134/6

Huddinge HDN

137/5

Huddinge beat Rising Phoenix by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

148/4

Jinnah CC JIHCC

149/3

Jinnah CC Won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix RPH

193/2

Marsta CC MAR

123/7

Rising Phoenix beat Marsta CC by 70 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

6/0

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

203/4

91 Yards Club 91YC

49/10

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 154 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Cameroon Women CW-W

177/5

Eswatini Women EWW-W

37/10

Cameroon Women beat Eswatini Women by 140 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

99/9

Botswana Women BOT-W

64/9

Rwanda Women beat Botswana Women by 35 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Mozambique Women MZW-W

98/6

Lesotho Women LSN-W

100/8

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

101/4

Malawi Women MWW-W

100/6

Sierra Leone Women beat Malawi Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

65/7

Pakistan PAK

178/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

153/5

Yanam Royals YAR

152/10

Villianur Mohit Kings beat Yanam Royals by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

189/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/7

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

212/5

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

203/8

Boost Defenders beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 9 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

257/10

Lancashire Women LAN-W

168/10

Durham Women beat Lancashire Women by 89 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

130/10

New Zealand NZ

190/6

New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs

Fixtures Standings

Notably, India had preferred to have batting depth in their lineup, opting to go with three all-rounders in the playing XI which has essentially kept Kuldeep out of the side.

Furthermore, his childhood coach Kapil Pandey highlighted how Anshul Kamboj was added as an injury cover and then even went on to make his debut while Kuldeep sits on the sidelines.

Echoing in the same lines, Pandey told Sportboom, “They flew in pacer Anshul Kamboj from India, and he is playing the match. It can’t happen without the recommendation of the coach or captain. I don’t have a problem if anybody gets an opportunity, but imagine the pressure of playing in a series-defining match. If he fails to perform, his career will be over.”

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach gives fitting response to batting depth excuse

Kapil Pandey has found it baffling how Kuldeep continues to get overlooked while others continue getting a chance. Kuldeep Yadav was touted to be India’s X-factor coming to England but it yet to play a single game with the series almost over now.

Since making his Test debut, Kuldeep Yadav has featured in just 13 matches. His opportunities were initially restricted due to the dominance of senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, even after Ashwin’s retirement, the left-arm wrist-spinner has found himself sidelined in the current Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Pandey also gave a fitting response to India’s decision to opt for batting depth.

“We have to decide whether we are looking for a batter or a bowler. If he is a bowler, he should play as a bowler, and he is a top performer, who picked 21 wickets against England in only six Tests. And he also has a hundred (117) in the Ranji Trophy, if you are talking about batting. Three years ago, he also had a 40 against Bangladesh in international cricket,” Pandey added.

Speaking about the ongoing ENG Vs IND 4th Test so far, the visitors batted first and posted 358 and England are currently batting in their first innings. For Shubman Gill and Co, they have a task cut out with the series on the line and with the scoreline tipped in favour of the Three Lions at 2-1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
Kuldeep Yadav
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Former India Player Labels Another All-rounder As ‘Bits And Pieces’ Cricketer

He bowled just 16 overs across two innings in Leeds Test.
8:06 pm
Aditya Ighe
Who Is Narayan Jagadeesan, The Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant In India Test Squad For 5th Test vs England?

Who Is Narayan Jagadeesan, The Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant In India Test Squad For 5th Test vs England?

7:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

India, Pakistan Likely To Be in Same Group for Asia Cup 2025, Schedule and Venues To Be Decided in Coming Days: Report

There had been uncertainty surrounding the 2025 Asia Cup amid the India-Pakistan conflict.
6:09 pm
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND Test

Former England Cricketer’s Prediction Comes True As Rishabh Pant Steps Out To Bat With Injured Foot In 4th Test In Manchester

The 27-year-old player was in sheer pain when an ambulance took him off the field.
7:31 pm
Ashish Satyam
Narayan Jagadeesan Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

Former CSK Player Likely To Replace Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval

He made 180 runs in TNPL 2025.
8:47 pm
Disha Asrani
Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Cleared to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Cleared to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Previously, the batter was declared to be ruled out of the series.
5:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.