India Star’s Childhood Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster

Kuldeep Yadav’s coach has come down heavily on the coach-captain pair of Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill for repeatedly snubbing the veteran spinner in the ongoing five-match ENG vs IND Test series.
Notably, India had preferred to have batting depth in their lineup, opting to go with three all-rounders in the playing XI which has essentially kept Kuldeep out of the side.
Furthermore, his childhood coach Kapil Pandey highlighted how Anshul Kamboj was added as an injury cover and then even went on to make his debut while Kuldeep sits on the sidelines.
Echoing in the same lines, Pandey told Sportboom, “They flew in pacer Anshul Kamboj from India, and he is playing the match. It can’t happen without the recommendation of the coach or captain. I don’t have a problem if anybody gets an opportunity, but imagine the pressure of playing in a series-defining match. If he fails to perform, his career will be over.”
Kapil Pandey has found it baffling how Kuldeep continues to get overlooked while others continue getting a chance. Kuldeep Yadav was touted to be India’s X-factor coming to England but it yet to play a single game with the series almost over now.
Since making his Test debut, Kuldeep Yadav has featured in just 13 matches. His opportunities were initially restricted due to the dominance of senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, even after Ashwin’s retirement, the left-arm wrist-spinner has found himself sidelined in the current Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Pandey also gave a fitting response to India’s decision to opt for batting depth.
“We have to decide whether we are looking for a batter or a bowler. If he is a bowler, he should play as a bowler, and he is a top performer, who picked 21 wickets against England in only six Tests. And he also has a hundred (117) in the Ranji Trophy, if you are talking about batting. Three years ago, he also had a 40 against Bangladesh in international cricket,” Pandey added.
Speaking about the ongoing ENG Vs IND 4th Test so far, the visitors batted first and posted 358 and England are currently batting in their first innings. For Shubman Gill and Co, they have a task cut out with the series on the line and with the scoreline tipped in favour of the Three Lions at 2-1.
