Kuldeep Yadav Set To Be Ignored Despite India Looking To Play With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

After a loss in the opening Test at Headingley, the Indian side is expected to make a few changes as they aim to level terms in the second game of the five-match series at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has already hinted that the Indian management is looking to go with two spinners as opposed to a solitary one in Ravindra Jadeja at Leeds. However, surprisingly, it is understood that Kuldeep Yadav is not in the mix of things despite growing calls to include the X-factor spinner.

India’s bowling had looked toothless as they failed to take enough wickets and defend a 371-run total in the fourth innings in first match. Kuldeep’s inclusion would have thus addressed the wicket-taking issue since his wrist spin makes him a genuine threat.

Why is Kuldeep Yadav not in the mix for a Playing XI spot for the 2nd ENG vs IND Test?

Given that the conditions are expected to favour batting, playing Kuldeep means sacrificing a specialist batter. With Ravindra Jadeja once again expected to be the frontline spinner, India could bring in Washington Sundar to support the veteran from the other end.

Washington is reportedly batting and bowling well and the same was emphasised in the pre-match press conference earlier on Monday (June 30).

Furthermore, to increase the batting depth while adding bowling ammunition, either one between Sai Sudarsan or Karun Nair could give way to Nitish Kumar Reddy. He is a batting all-rounder who can bowl a few overs of medium pace in the middle and give relief to the main pace attack if needed.

In this combination, India will have six bowling options to rotate from – Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep, Akash Deep (Jasprit Bumrah replacement), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington and Nitish.

