Kuldeep Yadav Set To Be Ignored Despite India Looking To Play With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test
indian-cricket-team

Kuldeep Yadav Set To Be Ignored Despite India Looking To Play With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read
Kuldeep Yadav Set To Be Ignored Despite India Looking To Play With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

After a loss in the opening Test at Headingley, the Indian side is expected to make a few changes as they aim to level terms in the second game of the five-match series at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has already hinted that the Indian management is looking to go with two spinners as opposed to a solitary one in Ravindra Jadeja at Leeds. However, surprisingly, it is understood that Kuldeep Yadav is not in the mix of things despite growing calls to include the X-factor spinner.

India’s bowling had looked toothless as they failed to take enough wickets and defend a 371-run total in the fourth innings in first match. Kuldeep’s inclusion would have thus addressed the wicket-taking issue since his wrist spin makes him a genuine threat.

ALSO READ:

Why is Kuldeep Yadav not in the mix for a Playing XI spot for the 2nd ENG vs IND Test?

Given that the conditions are expected to favour batting, playing Kuldeep means sacrificing a specialist batter. With Ravindra Jadeja once again expected to be the frontline spinner, India could bring in Washington Sundar to support the veteran from the other end.

Washington is reportedly batting and bowling well and the same was emphasised in the pre-match press conference earlier on Monday (June 30).

Furthermore, to increase the batting depth while adding bowling ammunition, either one between Sai Sudarsan or Karun Nair could give way to Nitish Kumar Reddy. He is a batting all-rounder who can bowl a few overs of medium pace in the middle and give relief to the main pace attack if needed.

In this combination, India will have six bowling options to rotate from – Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep, Akash Deep (Jasprit Bumrah replacement), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington and Nitish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Kuldeep Yadav
Ravindra Jadeja
Washington Sundar
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Harmanpreet Kaur

Will Harmanpreet Kaur Play In The Second T20I Against England?

She did not even talk to the media and missed the first T20I in Nottingham, which India won by 97 runs.
1:51 pm
Ashish Satyam
'Problems Were Self-inflicted' – Former India Coach Asesses 'Most Expensive Error' Behind Series Opener Defeat Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

The second Test will commence on July 2 at the Edgbaston Stadium.

‘Problems Were Self-inflicted’ – Former India Coach Asesses ‘Most Expensive Error’ Behind Series Opener Defeat Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

The second Test will commence on July 2 at the Edgbaston Stadium.
1:37 pm
Sreejita Sen
rishabh pant chris woakes eng vs ind 1st test leeds headingley

'You Dont' Really Know..' – Chris Woakes Relishes Challenge Of Bowling To Rishabh Pant Ahead Of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Pant is now a keeper-batter with eight hundreds

Pant is now a keeper-batter with eight hundreds
1:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Former England Cricketer Joins Team in Coaching Consultancy Role Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Report

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2024.
8:37 pm
Vishnu PN
Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be Dropped for ENG vs IND 2nd Test? India Press Conference Gives Hints

The Birmingham Test will begin on July 2.

The Birmingham Test will begin on July 2.
8:35 pm
Disha Asrani
