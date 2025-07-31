Kumar Dharmasena Under Scrutiny for Signalling With Hand, Helps England Not Waste Review in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Officiating the ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval, Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena came under the radar on Day 1 after he was seemingly spotted signalling with his hand that helped the hosts not waste a review.

All matches (33) ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN 159/2 TWI 152/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY 93/1 TWI 153/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE 52/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – GUI – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR 165/8 CCC 179/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG 184/9 91YC 141/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – CCC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 123/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – KLPR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SRAK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS – CMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – NPB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 124/2 MAK 121/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – IAC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings

What had happened was Josh Tongue struck Sai Sudharsan on the pads which led to an appeal from the England cricketers. However, Dharmasena turned it down but at the time he was shaking his head, he was caught signalling with his fingers that there was an inside edge which stopped England from challenging the decision and opting for a DRS. Soon, replays also confirmed Dharmasena’s hunch that the ball hit the bat and subsequently England’s decision to not opt for a review proved right.

The signal from the on-field umpire stirred quite a debate amongst fans and pundits regarding if umpires are allowed to give such signals to players before taking a review.

What do the rules say?

While there is no rule specifying that umpires can’t convey the reason beind their decision, with DRS available it makes such calls tricky.

According to Article 32.2.3 of the ICC’s Test match Playing Conditions says: “Either the captain or the two batters may, in respect of a decision relating to an appeal for LBW, question the bowler’s end umpire as to whether his/her decision has been made on the basis that the striker made no genuine attempt to play the ball with the bat.

“Under no other circumstance is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review. If the on-field umpires believe that the captain or either batter has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review.”

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND 5th Test so far

Speaking about the final game of the five-match series, the Indian team have a task cut out to eke out a win in a bid to salvage a series draw and avoid defeat. Currently the hosts have a 2-1 lead after wins and Leeds and Lord’s while India won the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test at Manchester ended in a draw.

In the ENG vs IND 5th Test so far, the Indian team have lost more than half their side after being put to bat first and have four wickets reaminig having barely crossed the 150-run mark. The visitors will need to find a big partnership to make amends and put up a formidable total to put pressure on England. Currently, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar are batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.