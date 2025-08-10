Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

The fourth edition of this league will commence on August 11.
The Maharaja Trophy 2025 is set to begin on August 11, with the Final scheduled on August 28. Each day will witness two intense clashes between four teams. Inaugural edition champions, Gulbarga Mystics, will kick off the league’s fourth edition with their opening clash against the Mangaluru Dragons. The previous edition winners, Mysore Warriors, will then lock horns with the Maharaj Trophy 2024 runners-up, Bengaluru Blasters, in the evening clash. Fans will find out the Maharaja Trophy 2025 live streaming details here.
70/9
20/0
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method
47/10
49/5
Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets
107/8
35/1
21/2
107/10
All the matches of the Maharaja Trophy 2025 will be played in Mysore and no spectators will be allowed inside the ground. Earlier, it was set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, but after the deadly stampede incident, following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, the stadium is yet to acquire permission from the concerned authorities to host any tournament matches.
Mysore Warriors: Gowtham K, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani. Lankesh KS, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Karthik CA, Karthik SU, Yashovardhan Parantap. Manish Pandey, Sumit Kumar, Kumar LR, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Shikhar Shetty. Kushaal M. Wadhwani, Sharath Srinivas, and Shamanth S.M.
Hubli Tigers: Devdutt Padikkal, KC Cariappa, Chaturvedi, Srijith KL, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Taha. Vijayaraj B, Sankalp SS, Karthikeya KP. Manvath Kumar L, Prakhar, Samath Nagaraj, Ritesh L Bhatkal, Yash Raj Punja. Shreesha S Achar, Nathan JF D Mello, Nischith Pai.
Gulbarga Mystics: Luvnith Sisodia, Smaran R. Prajwal Pavan, Siddharth KV, Monish Reddy, Lavish Kaushal, Pravin Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harsha Wardhan Khuba. Prithviraj, Sheetal Kumar, Sourab M. Muttur, Jasper E.J.. Mohith BA, Faizan Raiz, Nikin Jose, Younus Ali Baig, and Likhit M Bannur.
Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal, S. Akhil, Naveen MG, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith M Shetty, Rohan M Raju. Niranjan Naik, Suraj Ahuja, A. Rohan Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Chethan LR, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil. M Prakash Bajaj, Prateek Jain, Bhuvan Mohan Raju, and Ishaan S.
Shivamogga Lions: V Koushik, Anirudha Joshi, Deepak Devadiga, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay C, Rohit Kumar K, Avinash B, Hardik Raj, Nihal Ullal, Bharath Dhuri, Vidwath Kaverappa, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Tushar Singh, Darshan MB, Maribasava C Gowda, and Sireesh Balgaar.
Mangaluru Dragons: Paras Gurbax Arya, Sharath BR, Roni More, Shreyas Gopal, Melu Kranthi Kumar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhilash Shetty, Macneil Noronha, Lochan S Gowda, Sachi Shinde, Aneesh KV, Thippa Reddy, Aaditya Nair, Aadarsh Prajwal, Abhishek Prabhakar, Shivaraj S, Pallav Kumar Das.
All the matches of the Maharaja Trophy 2025 will take place at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysore.
The Maharaja Trophy 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.
The Maharaja Trophy 2025 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.
