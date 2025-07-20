Major Blow For India As All-rounder Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND Test Series Ahead of Manchester Test: Reports

Just three nights before the ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester, India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series as per the latest reports. The 22-year-old succumbed to a knee injury while training in the gym ahead of the Test match.

This news also comes after Nitish was not seen during the practice session in Manchester on Sunday. Moreover, he did not participate in the meet and greet with the Manchester United players earlier today. Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and other players were seen exchanging jerseys with the Premier League football club.

NKR has played two games in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy so far. In the first match, Nitish went wicketless and managed just one run in two innings apiece in Birmingham. During the first innings of the Lord’s Test, Nitish scalped both the English openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. He dismissed Crawley once again in the second innings. With the bat, however, Nitish could make just 30 and 13 runs across two innings.

India would now be riddled with their bowling line-up. Jasprit Bumrah would be focusing on his workload management, while Akash Deep also remains doubtful for the upcoming fixture.

However, India may give a chance to chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who can make an impact on the Old Trafford pitch.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is in danger of being ruled of the remainder of the tour of England after suffering a knee injury while training in the gym on Sunday



