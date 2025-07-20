News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Nitish Kumar Reddy NKR India ENG vs IND 4th Test Manchester
indian-cricket-team

Major Blow For India As All-rounder Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND Test Series Ahead of Manchester Test: Reports

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 20, 2025
2 min read
Nitish Kumar Reddy NKR India ENG vs IND 4th Test Manchester

Just three nights before the ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester, India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series as per the latest reports. The 22-year-old succumbed to a knee injury while training in the gym ahead of the Test match.

This news also comes after Nitish was not seen during the practice session in Manchester on Sunday. Moreover, he did not participate in the meet and greet with the Manchester United players earlier today. Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and other players were seen exchanging jerseys with the Premier League football club.

NKR has played two games in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy so far. In the first match, Nitish went wicketless and managed just one run in two innings apiece in Birmingham. During the first innings of the Lord’s Test, Nitish scalped both the English openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. He dismissed Crawley once again in the second innings. With the bat, however, Nitish could make just 30 and 13 runs across two innings.

India would now be riddled with their bowling line-up. Jasprit Bumrah would be focusing on his workload management, while Akash Deep also remains doubtful for the upcoming fixture.

However, India may give a chance to chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who can make an impact on the Old Trafford pitch.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

‘I’m Jealous of You?’ – Harbhajan Singh Asks Ravichandran Ashwin Point Blank About Alleged Rift in Explosive Video [WATCH]

‘I’m Jealous of You?’ – Harbhajan Singh Asks Ravichandran Ashwin Point Blank About Alleged Rift in Explosive Video [WATCH]

6:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rishabh Pant injury update ENG vs IND 4th Test

Rishabh Pant Provides Huge Update On His Availability For ENG vs IND 4th Test

England and India will lock horns for the fourth Test in Manchester starting on July 23.
7:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mohammed Shami India Bengal Ranji Trophy

After Multiple Injury Layoffs, THIS India Star Is Set To Make a Comeback Next Month

He was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
1:44 pm
Ashish Satyam
India Batter Karun Nair Returns to Karnataka Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

India Batter Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

He has accumulated 3,779 runs in 87 First Class innings for Karnataka.
5:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
gautam gambhir harbhajan singh split coaching india

Former India Player Suggests Split Coaching System Amid Struggles In ENG vs IND Tests

India have won only one Test series under coach Gautam Gambhir so far.
4:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
India Call Up Fast Bowler Anshul Kamboj As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

India Call Up Fast Bowler As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

The fourth fixture will commence on July 23.
4:00 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.