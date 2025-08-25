News
Manoj Tiwary Reveals BCCI Introduced New Bronco Test To Keep Rohit Sharma out of 2027 ODI World Cup
indian-cricket-team

Former India Cricketer Reveals BCCI Introduced New Bronco Test To Keep Rohit Sharma out of 2027 ODI World Cup

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 25, 2025
2 min read
Manoj Tiwary Reveals BCCI Introduced New Bronco Test To Keep Rohit Sharma out of 2027 ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduced the bronco test – a rugby inspired fitness test for players to be eligible for selection in the Indian team. The bronco test involves multiple shuttle runs of 20 metres, 40 metres and 60 metres and has been incorporated after several players, primarily fast bowlers, suffered from fitness issues during the five-Test England tour earlier in June-July. The primary objective is to maintain a high level of fitness and improve the aerobic capacity of players.

However, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary feels that the test is in a way an attempt to keep batting stalwart Rohit Sharma out of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit is currently active in just one format after retirements from T20Is last year and Test this year and by the time the ODI World Cup comes, he will turn 40.

While it’s no secret that Rohit is not the fittest cricketer, given his batting abilities it would be difficult for the management to sideline him and Manoj opines this is precisely why the test has been made mandatory.

ALSO READ:

Manoj Tiwary Feels BCCI Introduced New Bronco Test To Keep Rohit Sharma out of 2027 ODI World Cup

Manoj Tiwary also raised a question regarding the timing of the Bronco Test since Gautam Gambhir took over the role of India head coach last July.

While it can attributed to the fact that it was introduced after India’s new strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux joined in June, Manoj doesn’t subscribe to that theory. He feels, like the 2011 World Cup where senior players were sidelined due to fitness standards, a similar approach is being applied.

Speaking to Crictracker, Tiwary said, “I think it will be very difficult to keep out Virat Kohli from the plans for 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma into the scheme of things because… See, I’m a very keen observer what things are going on in Indian cricket. And I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, I think it is for the players like Rohit Sharma and someone who I believe they don’t want them to be part of the team in future. And that’s why it has been introduced.”

2027 ODI World Cup
Bronco Test
Manoj Tiwary
Rohit Sharma
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Months After Test Retirement, Rohit Sharma Makes Big Revelation on Why He Took the Call

Months After Test Retirement, Rohit Sharma Makes Big Revelation on Why He Took the Call

The former Indian skipper announced Test retirement a few months after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
11:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni India 2011 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar Opens Up About MS Dhoni Promotion in 2011 WC, Joe Root Chasing His Record During Special AMA

He last played international cricket in 2013.
9:34 pm
Disha Asrani
Former India Player Seeks NOC From State Association, Plans On a Move To Tripura For Leadership Role

Former India Player Seeks NOC From State Association, Plans On a Move To Tripura For Leadership Role

He featured in 16 Tests for India.
8:41 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mithali Raj prediction Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India vs Australia Final

Former India Legend Predicts India vs Australia Final in Women’s World Cup 2025

India had lost to Australia in the 2005 final.
7:29 pm
Disha Asrani
Former India Player highlights why Shubman Gill Was Preferred Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Former India Player highlights why Shubman Gill Was Preferred Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Shubman Gill has played 21 T20Is for India.
6:05 pm
Amogh Bodas
Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Urges India to Resume Playing Tests

Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Captain Urges India-Pakistan to Resume Playing Tests

These two nations last played a red-ball fixture back in 2007.
5:43 pm
Sreejita Sen
