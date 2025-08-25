Former India Cricketer Reveals BCCI Introduced New Bronco Test To Keep Rohit Sharma out of 2027 ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduced the bronco test – a rugby inspired fitness test for players to be eligible for selection in the Indian team. The bronco test involves multiple shuttle runs of 20 metres, 40 metres and 60 metres and has been incorporated after several players, primarily fast bowlers, suffered from fitness issues during the five-Test England tour earlier in June-July. The primary objective is to maintain a high level of fitness and improve the aerobic capacity of players.

However, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary feels that the test is in a way an attempt to keep batting stalwart Rohit Sharma out of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit is currently active in just one format after retirements from T20Is last year and Test this year and by the time the ODI World Cup comes, he will turn 40.

While it’s no secret that Rohit is not the fittest cricketer, given his batting abilities it would be difficult for the management to sideline him and Manoj opines this is precisely why the test has been made mandatory.

Manoj Tiwary also raised a question regarding the timing of the Bronco Test since Gautam Gambhir took over the role of India head coach last July.

While it can attributed to the fact that it was introduced after India’s new strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux joined in June, Manoj doesn’t subscribe to that theory. He feels, like the 2011 World Cup where senior players were sidelined due to fitness standards, a similar approach is being applied.