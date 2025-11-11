Mayank Agarwal Smashes Century, Shahbaz Ahmed Takes Seven, Mahipal Lomror Bags Four — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 4, Round 4

After some good performances in the first three days of Ranji Trophy Round 4, all eyes are now on the final day. Here’s a look at the main moments and performances from Day 4 of Round 4.

Mayank Agarwal Century in Maharashtra vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match

Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Karnataka, smashed a century in the second innings of the Maharashtra vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match. He was unbeaten on 64 at the end of day 3 and completed his century in the morning session of day 4, which is his 20th in first-class cricket. In this Ranji Trophy season, he now has two half-centuries and one century in four matches.

Mahipal Lomror Shines with Four-Wicket Haul Against Hyderabad

Mahipal Lomror, representing Rajasthan in the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Ranji Trophy match, took four wickets in the second innings. He bowled 20 overs, gave away 51 runs, and picked up four wickets. Hyderabad declared their second innings at 244-9, setting a target of 338 runs for Rajasthan.

Seven-Wicket Haul for Shahbaz Ahmed Against Railways

Shahbaz Ahmed from Bengal took seven wickets in the second innings of the Railways vs Bengal Ranji Trophy match and helped his team win by an innings and 120 runs. He bowled 22.5 overs, gave away 56 runs, and picked up seven wickets. In the first innings, he took one wicket. With the bat, during Bengal’s first innings, he also scored 86 runs.

