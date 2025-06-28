Meet Shree Charani, Delhi Capitals spin sensation from WPL 2025 who will make T20I debut for India

The Indian selectors have decided to hand Delhi Capitals (DC) spin sensation Shree Charani her T20I debut in the opening match of the five-game short-format series against England Women. The 20-year-old received her maiden cap from Sneh Rana, ahead of the match today (June 28) at Nottingham.

The slow left-arm orthodox spinner also looked in good form in the recent warm-up games (one T20 and one ODI) against the ECB Development Women’s XI. While she didn’t find any purchase in the T20 fixture, in the 50-over match, the youngster took a three-wicket haul.

Congratulations to Sree Charani, who is all set to make her T20I Debut



She receives the 🧢 from Sneh Rana



— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2025

She had earlier made her ODI debut during the tri-series comprising Sri Lanka and South Africa this year in April and impressed by taking six wickets in five games. The following month, she found her name in both the ODI and T20I squads for India’s tour of England.

Shree Charani was amongst the top five expensive signings in WPL 2025

Given her domestic exploits, she was a hot commodity in the WPL 2025 auction and triggered a bidding war amongst teams. Despite being uncapped, Charani was amongst the top-five most-expensive signings in the WPL 2025 auction after being acquired by DC for INR 55 lakhs.

While she played just the two matches in the season, the Andhra cricketer looked promising in her limited appearances. She made he WPL 2025 debut against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 1 and played the other match in the Final against Mumbai Indians (MI), which DC lost by eight runs.

Shree Charani took two wickets in both games at an average of 17.75. Apart from her bowling, she can contribute with the bat as well.

