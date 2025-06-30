Mohammad Azharuddin Fights For THIS Player’s Inclusion In India Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

One of the greatest batters of his time, Mohammad Azharuddin, reckoned that India should add left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He believes Kuldeep’s inclusion could reduce the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah, adding that the team is overly dependent on him.

This comes after India lost the first game against England by five wickets at Headingley. The Indian bowlers were not effective against the English batters in the fourth innings in Leeds despite the fact that the visitors managed to post massive scores in both innings.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul ended up scoring centuries, helping India post huge totals. However, the Indian middle order collapsed as they lost six wickets for just 31 runs in the second innings, going from 333/4 to 364 all out.

All matches (29) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 92/4 CCYMT 91/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 55/10 MAR 102/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BMP 88/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 DGW-W 88/2 TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 32/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 223/4 MINY 184/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – BES 44/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 ALSC 85/1 IRSCC 165/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – IDTT – Fixtures Standings

Why India Should Play Kuldeep Yadav?

The former India player said that the team must think about adding Kuldeep into their playing XI in the second Test. Edgbaston’s pitch is likely to be dry, and it could assist spinners like Kuldeep. On the other hand, Bumrah will only be playing in the three Test matches, and his participation in the second Test is still under the scanner.

“They are too much dependent on Bumrah. It’s not easy because you need more experienced bowlers, and they should play Kuldeep Yadav. We lost because of batting collapse, but anyways now they have to pick the right players and bowling has to be perfect,” Azharuddin told PTI.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND First Test

During the first Test, Bumrah was the lone warrior as he scalped a total of five wickets. On the back of his terrific bowling, the English side was restricted to 465 runs in the first innings.

In the second innings, the Indian bowlers looked clueless as the hosts chased down 371 runs on the last day. India will be facing England in the second Test, starting from July 2 at Edgbaston. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the visitors will look to make an impact to level the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.