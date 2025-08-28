News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Mohammed Shami India
indian-cricket-team

Veteran India Pacer Reveals His Major ODI World Cup Plans After Being Sidelined From Asia Cup 2025

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 28, 2025
3 min read

He has played 108 ODI matches for India, picking up 206 wickets. 

Mohammed Shami India

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has not taken part in international cricket since the Champions Trophy final on March 9. He was sidelined from the tour of England, where India levelled the five-match Test series 2-2. The Bengal-based player has not been considered for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, either.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Central Zone CLZ

North East Zone NEZ

Fixtures
Upcoming – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
North Zone NTZ

East Zone EZ

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Denmark DEN

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
29 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Harare
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

Sri Lanka SL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
University of Queensland UOQ

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

South Brisbane SBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Gold Coast GCT

Sunshine Coast SSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sharjah
United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Afghanistan AFG

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

Shami will be turning 35 in a few days, and citing his fitness problem, it looks like his career is almost over. But then the veteran pacer has no plans to call it quits.

Mohammed Shami Shuts Down Retirement Plans

Shami stated that if he does not get picked in the Indian team, he will keep playing domestic cricket. He will not announce his retirement until he gets bored. 

“If someone has a problem, tell me, if it is like their lives become better if I take retirement. Tell me whose life have I become a rock in that you want me to retire? The day I get bored, I will leave. You don’t pick me, but I will keep working hard. You don’t pick me internationally, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. You have to make these decisions when you start feeling bored. That is not the time for me now,” Shami told News24.

Mohammed Shami Eyes ODI World Cup 2027

Shami is looking to win the ODI World Cup in 2027 before he announces his retirement. The right arm pacer wants to put in all the hard yards. 

“I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup. I want to be a part of that team and perform that way that wins the ODI World Cup and brings it home. We were very close in 2023. We had a gut feeling, but we also had a fear that we were winning non-stop, and it was the knockout stage. There was some fear. But the enthusiasm and belief of the fans motivated us. This was a dream that could have been fulfilled, but maybe it was not in my luck,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Ever since making his international debut back in 2013, the 34-year-old pacer has taken part in 64 Tests, where he has scalped 229 wickets. He has also played 108 ODI matches for India, picking up 206 wickets. 

Shami played in the IPL 2025 for Sunrisers Hyderabad after getting acquired for a massive 10 crore in the mega auction. He played a total of nine games, where he collected only six wickets. It would be interesting to see if he gets retained by the franchise or not.

2027 ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2025
India
Mohammed Shami
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Rajat Patidar To Captain in Opening Round of Duleep Trophy After Dhruv Jurel Misses Out With Injury

Rajat Patidar To Captain in Opening Round of Duleep Trophy After Dhruv Jurel Misses Out With Injury

12:22 pm
Sagar Paul
India Batting Sensation Rinku Singh Continues Magical Form in UP T20 League To Consolidate Spot in Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

India Batting Sensation Continues Magical Form in UP T20 League To Consolidate Spot in Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

11:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed shami duleep trophy asia cup 2025 test comeback

‘Why Not…’ – Mohammed Shami Speaks About His Asia Cup 2025 Snub Ahead Of Duleep Trophy 2025

The pacer is back on the field after a poor IPL 2025 with SRH
9:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
English Speedster Reveals the Secret To Getting Rishabh Pant Dismissed

English Speedster Reveals the Secret To Getting Rishabh Pant Dismissed

The left-hander scored 479 runs in four Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
6:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant injured Indians fitness update Shubman Gill illness update

Big Updates on Rishabh Pant and Other Injured Indians From England Tour, What Does Shubman Gill’s Blood Report Say?

Rishabh Pant had sustained an injury during the fourth Test against England.
6:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

The West Zone had claimed the maiden title of this prestigious tournament back in 1961.
4:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.