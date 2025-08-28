Veteran India Pacer Reveals His Major ODI World Cup Plans After Being Sidelined From Asia Cup 2025

He has played 108 ODI matches for India, picking up 206 wickets.

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has not taken part in international cricket since the Champions Trophy final on March 9. He was sidelined from the tour of England, where India levelled the five-match Test series 2-2. The Bengal-based player has not been considered for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, either.

All matches (49) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Duleep Trophy, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain Caribbean Premier League, 2025 TKR – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM – GGDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 CLZ – NEZ – Fixtures Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 NTZ – EZ – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 TSA – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 TSA – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 DEN – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – King ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 NAM – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – ARKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Harare Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 ZIM – SL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 UOQ – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – WSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 GCT – SSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sharjah United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025 AFG – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – NOSK – Fixtures Standings

Shami will be turning 35 in a few days, and citing his fitness problem, it looks like his career is almost over. But then the veteran pacer has no plans to call it quits.

Mohammed Shami Shuts Down Retirement Plans

Shami stated that if he does not get picked in the Indian team, he will keep playing domestic cricket. He will not announce his retirement until he gets bored.

“If someone has a problem, tell me, if it is like their lives become better if I take retirement. Tell me whose life have I become a rock in that you want me to retire? The day I get bored, I will leave. You don’t pick me, but I will keep working hard. You don’t pick me internationally, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. You have to make these decisions when you start feeling bored. That is not the time for me now,” Shami told News24.

Mohammed Shami Eyes ODI World Cup 2027

Shami is looking to win the ODI World Cup in 2027 before he announces his retirement. The right arm pacer wants to put in all the hard yards.

“I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup. I want to be a part of that team and perform that way that wins the ODI World Cup and brings it home. We were very close in 2023. We had a gut feeling, but we also had a fear that we were winning non-stop, and it was the knockout stage. There was some fear. But the enthusiasm and belief of the fans motivated us. This was a dream that could have been fulfilled, but maybe it was not in my luck,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Ever since making his international debut back in 2013, the 34-year-old pacer has taken part in 64 Tests, where he has scalped 229 wickets. He has also played 108 ODI matches for India, picking up 206 wickets.

Shami played in the IPL 2025 for Sunrisers Hyderabad after getting acquired for a massive 10 crore in the mega auction. He played a total of nine games, where he collected only six wickets. It would be interesting to see if he gets retained by the franchise or not.