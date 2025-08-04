Mohammed Siraj Bowls a Perfect Yorker To Dismiss Gus Atkinson and Help India Clinch Series-Levelling Win in Oval Test [WATCH]

Siraj delivered a magic ball at the right time to help India make a comeback for the ages.
Mohammed Siraj bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Gus Atkinson and help India level the series with a thrilling win. It was the best way to get Atkinson out, and Siraj delivered a magic ball at the right time to help India make a comeback for the ages.
Siraj had tried it earlier in the innings but was unlucky to end as a full toss; he got it right this time when India required it the most. He ran in and bowled a very full delivery, with the off stump in mind, and nailed his length to get under the batter’s willow.
Atkinson went for a sweep across the line but couldn’t connect since the ball dipped, and his off stump was uprooted in a flash. It was the final wicket, and Siraj was prudent to try getting under the batter’s swing rather than trying a length delivery since Atkinson was in attacking mode.
According to the data, the speed of this ball was 143 km/h, the fifth-fastest Siraj had bowled this series, showing that he gave it all until the last ball. India needed such an effort to come back into the game after that Harry Brook assault and got it from their premium bowler.
Mohammed Siraj can often get overshadowed by Jasprit Bumrah’s presence, but he led the pace attack brilliantly in his absence and churned out performances when India required them the most. He ended the series as the leading wicket-taker, snaring 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 in nine innings, including two five-wicket hauls.
More than his wickets, Siraj’s efforts were more commendable, for he was India’s workhorse and kept bowling long spells match after match after match and gave his full energy in every spell. He bowled more overs than any other bowler in the rubber and was still bowling with the same pace and zip till the final spell.
He won the Player of the Match award for his remarkable effort in the Oval Test and was the sole reason why India made a contest out of nowhere. While having a belief is one thing, executing the skills under pressure is never easy, but Siraj was unflustered.
It’s fitting that he took the final wicket to cap off a wonderful series and level the scoreline 2-2, which again showed how closely fought this rubber was. No other bowler could have done what he did, and Siraj deserves all the praise and maybe a break now.
