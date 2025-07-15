News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat
indian-cricket-team

‘…What They Teach’ – Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

The Indian team faced a heartbreaking defeat in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s after almost pulling off an incredible fightback. Chasing 193, the visitors were reduced to 112 for 8 but a valiant defiance act by Ravindra Jadeja alongside tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj brought India extremely close to the finishing line.

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

80/10

Assam Women ASM-W

208/10

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 128 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

137/4

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

115/8

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Lenkerbeck Marl by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

196/2

Koln CC KNCC

117/5

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Koln CC by 79 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

106/10

Koln CC KNCC

137/6

Koln CC beat Grey Caps Aachen by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

127/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

172/5

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Lenkerbeck Marl by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

162/3

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

70/10

City Cricket Club CCC

137/8

City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 67 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

131/1

Bud Cricket Club BCC

129/9

Gauhati Town Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

171/10

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

178/3

Ruby White Town Legends beat Karaikal Kniights by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Yanam Royals YAR

198/2

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

192/9

Yanam Royals beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Siraj joined Jaddu for the last wicket when 46 runs were needed and brought down the target to 22 runs. However, in an unfortunate moment, Siraj lost his wicket after the ball rolled off his defence and onto the stumps. The Indian pacer could be then seen sitting on the crease with his head down while a few England players walked up to console him.

Earlier today, Mohammed Siraj broke the silence on last night’s incident with an emotional post on his social media handle. Check the post below.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Siraj is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ENG vs IND series

While talisman Jasprit Bumrah has been limited to playing just three games of the five-match series owing to workload management, Siraj has been a constant force in the Indian pace department. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets at an average of 32.

In the second Test at Edgbaston which India were without Bumrah, Siraj stepped up with a six-wicket haul in the first innings and finished the game with seven scalps. Siraj’s efforts coupled with Akash Deep’s match-haul of 10-wickets helped India register a big 336 run win.

India face acid Test at Manchester

With the series scoreline now tipped in favour of the hosts at 2-1, Shubman Gill & Co will face an acid Test in the upcoming fourth Test at Manchester, slated to start from July 23. A loss in the next game will wrap up the series for India and their hopes of securing a Test series win for the first time on English soil in 18 years.

Furthermore, the Men in Blue will face an uphill task to overturn history as they have never won a Test in Manchester before. India has played nine matches at the venue, with five ending in a draw and England winning the remaining four. The last time India competed in Manchester was in 2014, where they suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 54 runs under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
Mohammed Siraj
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord's Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord’s Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Ravichandran Ashwin backed India to draw level in the fourth Test in Manchester.
11:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
Former India Captain Pleads Gautam Gambhir to Go Off Plan And Play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester & The Oval Tests

Former India Captain Pleads Gautam Gambhir to Go Off Plan And Play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester & The Oval Tests

Jasprit Bumrah is second leading wicket-taker of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

India lost the third Test against England by 22 runs.
8:30 pm
Vishnu PN
'Stokes Bowled A Marathon Spell…’ - Former India Pacer Blasts Jasprit Bumrah For His Limited Bowling After Lord's Test Loss

‘Stokes Bowled A Marathon Spell…’ – Former India Pacer Blasts Jasprit Bumrah For His Limited Bowling After Lord’s Test Loss

India lost the third Test by a slender margin of 22 runs.
8:16 pm
Amogh Bodas
Washington Sundar Jos Buttler ENG vs IND

‘Horrible Feeling’ – Former England Captain Says Washington Sundar’s Words Lit Fire in England Camp on Day 5 in Lord’s Test

Washington Sundar picked up four wickets in second innings.
7:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
'Look At The Future' - Former Player Deep Dasgupta Suggests Crucial Change in India Playing XI, Suggests Sai Sudharsan to Replace Karun Nair, After Heartbreaking Defeat in Lord's Test

‘Look At The Future’ – Former Player Suggests Crucial Change in India Playing XI After Heartbreaking Defeat in Lord’s Test

After an exceptional show of grit and determination, India ultimately failed to win the third Test by only 22 runs.
6:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.