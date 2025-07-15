‘…What They Teach’ – Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

The Indian team faced a heartbreaking defeat in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s after almost pulling off an incredible fightback. Chasing 193, the visitors were reduced to 112 for 8 but a valiant defiance act by Ravindra Jadeja alongside tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj brought India extremely close to the finishing line.
Siraj joined Jaddu for the last wicket when 46 runs were needed and brought down the target to 22 runs. However, in an unfortunate moment, Siraj lost his wicket after the ball rolled off his defence and onto the stumps. The Indian pacer could be then seen sitting on the crease with his head down while a few England players walked up to console him.
Earlier today, Mohammed Siraj broke the silence on last night’s incident with an emotional post on his social media handle. Check the post below.
While talisman Jasprit Bumrah has been limited to playing just three games of the five-match series owing to workload management, Siraj has been a constant force in the Indian pace department. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets at an average of 32.
In the second Test at Edgbaston which India were without Bumrah, Siraj stepped up with a six-wicket haul in the first innings and finished the game with seven scalps. Siraj’s efforts coupled with Akash Deep’s match-haul of 10-wickets helped India register a big 336 run win.
With the series scoreline now tipped in favour of the hosts at 2-1, Shubman Gill & Co will face an acid Test in the upcoming fourth Test at Manchester, slated to start from July 23. A loss in the next game will wrap up the series for India and their hopes of securing a Test series win for the first time on English soil in 18 years.
Furthermore, the Men in Blue will face an uphill task to overturn history as they have never won a Test in Manchester before. India has played nine matches at the venue, with five ending in a draw and England winning the remaining four. The last time India competed in Manchester was in 2014, where they suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 54 runs under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.
