Mohammed Siraj Breaks Stump With Freak Wicket After Simon Harmer Hilariously Leaves a Straight Ball in 1st IND vs SA Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj broke the stump with a freak wicket after Simon Harmer left a straight ball in the 1st IND vs SA Test.
The incident took place on the third ball of the 54th over of South Africa’s 2nd innings. Mohammed Siraj was bowling to Simon Harmer, who shockingly left a straight delivery and was clean bowled. The ball angled in and nipped back slightly, and with Harmer offering no shot, the off stump was broken in half.
It was a complete misjudgement from Harmer, and Siraj finally got his reward after being denied earlier by a review. Harmer was dismissed for 7 off 20 balls.
ALSO READ:
More to Follow….
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.