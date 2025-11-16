Mohammed Siraj Breaks Stump With Freak Wicket After Simon Harmer Hilariously Leaves a Straight Ball in 1st IND vs SA Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj broke the stump with a freak wicket after Simon Harmer left a straight ball in the 1st IND vs SA Test.

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Stump After Simon Harmer Hilariously Leaves a Straight Ball

The incident took place on the third ball of the 54th over of South Africa’s 2nd innings. Mohammed Siraj was bowling to Simon Harmer, who shockingly left a straight delivery and was clean bowled. The ball angled in and nipped back slightly, and with Harmer offering no shot, the off stump was broken in half.

It was a complete misjudgement from Harmer, and Siraj finally got his reward after being denied earlier by a review. Harmer was dismissed for 7 off 20 balls.

You just can’t keep him out of the game! 🔥#MohammedSiraj gets the 9th wicket for #TeamIndia! 🙌👊#INDvSA | 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/19cUrY4aXc pic.twitter.com/OZeAB4Ac26 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 16, 2025

