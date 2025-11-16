News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Stump With Freak Wicket After Simon Harmer Hilariously Leaves a Straight Ball in 1st IND vs SA Test
indian-cricket-team

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Stump With Freak Wicket After Simon Harmer Hilariously Leaves a Straight Ball in 1st IND vs SA Test [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: November 16, 2025
1 min read
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Stump With Freak Wicket After Simon Harmer Hilariously Leaves a Straight Ball in 1st IND vs SA Test

Mohammed Siraj broke the stump with a freak wicket after Simon Harmer left a straight ball in the 1st IND vs SA Test.

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Stump After Simon Harmer Hilariously Leaves a Straight Ball

The incident took place on the third ball of the 54th over of South Africa’s 2nd innings. Mohammed Siraj was bowling to Simon Harmer, who shockingly left a straight delivery and was clean bowled. The ball angled in and nipped back slightly, and with Harmer offering no shot, the off stump was broken in half.

It was a complete misjudgement from Harmer, and Siraj finally got his reward after being denied earlier by a review. Harmer was dismissed for 7 off 20 balls.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow….

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.