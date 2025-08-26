‘World Had Forgotten’ – Mohammed Siraj Comes Up With Massive Revelation After His Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The Hyderabad-based bowler has an average of 31.01 in 41 Tests.
India’s star pacer Mohammed Siraj unleashed fire during the recently passed five-match Test against England. He was the highest-wicket taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, picking up 23 wickets across five Test matches. Siraj played a huge role in India winning two Test matches in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.
There was a lot of debate going on that Siraj gives his best when Jasprit Bumrah does not play. Bumrah managed to play only three Test matches out of five due to workload management. Interestingly, the Indian team won those Test matches against England where Bumrah did not play.
The Hyderabad-based bowler has an average of 31.01 in 41 Tests. Whenever Bumrah plays, that increases to 35. When he does not, it comes down to 25. Siraj takes a wicket every 44 balls when Bumrah is not taking part in the playing XI. On the contrary, when Bumrah plays, it takes 57 balls for Siraj to get a wicket.
For instance, Siraj scalped six wickets in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test against the English side. He emulated his performance in the Oval Test, where he collected nine wickets overall. Siraj revealed how he kept others motivated in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence during the five-match Test series against England.
“I told you at Edgbaston that people are talking about me, and it’s time to make all that talk stop. I usually am very aware of what I’m doing, and do not pay heed to what people are saying because people do not know my struggle. Despite that, I thought it’s time to stop such talk because it was getting too much. With Jassi Bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) not being there due to his back injury and his workload being managed, I tried my bit to keep the positivity in the bowling unit. Whenever I was talking to my teammates, Akash Deep and all, I was trying to spread the belief that we can do it. We can repeat what we have done already,” Mohammed Siraj spoke to RevSportz.
Siraj is quick to accept that he has a very long way to go before he can come anywhere near Bumrah’s brilliance as a fast bowler. However, he is also very much conscious that whenever Bumrah is rested or injured, he is India’s most trusted weapon to grab a Test victory. And it is his consciousness, combined with his innate leadership temperament, that makes him rise to the occasion and perform under pressure.
Many cricket experts and fans do not credit Siraj as much as he should be credited. Bumrah, Indian bowling’s backbone, gets most of the credit. Siraj sought to let everyone in the world know who he was.
“The world had forgotten who Siraj was. I knew that if I spoke, only a few would listen — but if the ball spoke, the whole world had to listen,” the Hyderbad – based speedster added.
The 31-year-old pacer concluded the five-match Test series against England after bowling 185.3 overs (1113 balls), which is the most by any bowler in the series. Under the leadership of young Shubman Gill, the Indian team managed to draw the series on a scoreline of 2-2. Gill was the highest run scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, scoring 754 runs across five Test matches.
A lot of talks also transpired when Siraj was snubbed from the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Harshit Rana was added to the side ahead of Siraj in the 15-member team. The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah are also there in the squad. Despite giving his best in the Test series against England, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided to ignore Siraj.