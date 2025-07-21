News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

Mohammed Siraj Confirms Availability Of Jasprit Bumrah For ENG vs IND 4th Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 21, 2025
3 min read

Mohammed Siraj spoke to the media about India's plans for the fourth Test.

The series stands 2-1 in favour of England. India missed out by a slender margin of 22 runs at Lord’s. That defeat will pinch them to make a strong comeback in the fourth Test. For what will be a huge blow for the Indians, Nitish Reddy is ruled out of the remainder of the series. To add to the woes, Arshdeep Singh is also ruled out of the fourth Test in Manchester. As for England, the Lord’s hero Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the series due to a finger injury, and the hosts have added Liam Dawson to their squad. Considering the slow nature of the wicket at Old Trafford, it will be interesting to see the approach that both teams take. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has just confirmed the availability of Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test starting July 23.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

189/8

Australia AUS

190/7

Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

73/8

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

74/3

Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

58/5

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

138/2

Alby Zalmi Women won by 80 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

46/0

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

45/7

Djurgardens IF Women Won by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

190/7

City Cricket Club CCC

157/10

Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

116/8

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

122/5

Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

138/6

Malawi Women MWW-W

71/9

Rwanda Women beat Malawi Women by 67 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

54/2

Mozambique Women MZW-W

53/9

Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

59/3

Nigeria NIG

58/10

United Arab Emirates won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

121/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

135/9

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

137/5

Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Karaikal Kniights by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

203/7

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

199/4

Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

68/0

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

177/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Siraj attended the press conference ahead of the next battle in Manchester. The fast bowler opened up about India’s preparations ahead of the next Test, which is a do-or-die for the visitors. He spoke about the importance of bowling in good channels. He also mentioned that the plans are simple despite the combination of bowlers changing. The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer also gave an update on the fitness of Akash Deep. He stated that India’s hero from the Edgbaston Test is dealing with a groin issue. The medical team will examine his injury and take a call accordingly.

“Akash Deep has a groin issue. e bowled today [in the nets], and now the physios will examine. Jassi bhai [Jasprit Bumrah] will play. The combination is changing, but we need to bowl in good areas. The plan is simple. We always focus on the good areas”, said Siraj in the press conference.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah To Play In Fourth Test At Old Trafford

In news that will make the Indians smile from ear to ear, Siraj went on to confirm that Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test. With Arshdeep and Nitish out of the equation, it will be important for the visitors to strike with the new ball. Anshul Kamboj is reportedly expected to get a game as well. Bumrah playing this match will give a lot of solidarity to the Indian bowling line-up. Especially with the series on the line, his experience alongside that of Siraj’s might prove instrumental. If India can breach the Manchester wall, the spirits will certainly be high for them to go on and give their 100% in the last Test of the series.

In the two matches that Bumrah has played so far this series, he has bowled 16 maidens. Moreover, he holds an economy of just 2.90, which is the best amongst all the Indian bowlers this series. He has also bagged 12 wickets in two matches, the second-most in the series for India after Siraj. For India to take 20 wickets, how these two bowlers pair up would be extremely vital to see. Though Bumrah has already been hailed as one of the greatest bowlers to have graced the game, Siraj’s perseverance has also received a lot of praise. His ability to keep bowling longer spells in the game often goes unnoticed. But Siraj, on his day, can be as lethal as any bowler in the world.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
England
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate

‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate

6:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Should Jasprit Bumrah Have Been Captain Ahead Of Shubman Gill? Cheteshwar Pujara's Insights Add Fuel To Debates

Should Jasprit Bumrah Have Been Captain Ahead Of Shubman Gill? Cheteshwar Pujara’s Insights Add Fuel To Debates

Previously, the pacer led India in three Tests and two T20Is.
6:00 pm
Sreejita Sen
old trafford eng vs ind 4th test farokh engineer

Former India Wicketkeeper To Be Honoured At Old Trafford Alongside West Indies Legend

India will face England in the fourth Test starting from Wednesday
4:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Returns To Practice in Full Tilt in Race To Be Fit for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Good News for India! Star Player Returns To Practice in Full Tilt in Race To Be Fit for ENG vs IND 4th Test

3:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Takes a Dig at Shikhar Dhawan After India Refused to Clash Against Pakistan in WCL 2025

‘…Don’t Play, Just Sit Out’ – Former Pakistan Captain Takes a Dig at Shikhar Dhawan After India Refused to Clash Against Pakistan in WCL 2025

India Champions will kick off their campaign against the South Africa Champions on July 22.
3:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
'He Charged Towards Me...' - Harbhajan Singh Recalls Rivalry With Ricky Ponting  

‘He Charged Towards Me…’ – Harbhajan Singh Recalls Rivalry With Ricky Ponting  

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reveals some funny incidents during his rivalry with Ricky Ponting.
11:33 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.