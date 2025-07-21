Mohammed Siraj Confirms Availability Of Jasprit Bumrah For ENG vs IND 4th Test

Mohammed Siraj spoke to the media about India's plans for the fourth Test.
The series stands 2-1 in favour of England. India missed out by a slender margin of 22 runs at Lord’s. That defeat will pinch them to make a strong comeback in the fourth Test. For what will be a huge blow for the Indians, Nitish Reddy is ruled out of the remainder of the series. To add to the woes, Arshdeep Singh is also ruled out of the fourth Test in Manchester. As for England, the Lord’s hero Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the series due to a finger injury, and the hosts have added Liam Dawson to their squad. Considering the slow nature of the wicket at Old Trafford, it will be interesting to see the approach that both teams take. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has just confirmed the availability of Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test starting July 23.
–
–
–
–
189/8
190/7
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
73/8
74/3
Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 7 wickets
58/5
138/2
Alby Zalmi Women won by 80 runs
46/0
45/7
Djurgardens IF Women Won by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
190/7
157/10
Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs
116/8
122/5
Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
138/6
71/9
Rwanda Women beat Malawi Women by 67 runs
54/2
53/9
Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
59/3
58/10
United Arab Emirates won by 7 wickets
–
121/4
–
–
–
–
135/9
137/5
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Karaikal Kniights by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
203/7
199/4
Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets
68/0
177/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Siraj attended the press conference ahead of the next battle in Manchester. The fast bowler opened up about India’s preparations ahead of the next Test, which is a do-or-die for the visitors. He spoke about the importance of bowling in good channels. He also mentioned that the plans are simple despite the combination of bowlers changing. The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer also gave an update on the fitness of Akash Deep. He stated that India’s hero from the Edgbaston Test is dealing with a groin issue. The medical team will examine his injury and take a call accordingly.
“Akash Deep has a groin issue. e bowled today [in the nets], and now the physios will examine. Jassi bhai [Jasprit Bumrah] will play. The combination is changing, but we need to bowl in good areas. The plan is simple. We always focus on the good areas”, said Siraj in the press conference.
ALSO READ:
In news that will make the Indians smile from ear to ear, Siraj went on to confirm that Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test. With Arshdeep and Nitish out of the equation, it will be important for the visitors to strike with the new ball. Anshul Kamboj is reportedly expected to get a game as well. Bumrah playing this match will give a lot of solidarity to the Indian bowling line-up. Especially with the series on the line, his experience alongside that of Siraj’s might prove instrumental. If India can breach the Manchester wall, the spirits will certainly be high for them to go on and give their 100% in the last Test of the series.
In the two matches that Bumrah has played so far this series, he has bowled 16 maidens. Moreover, he holds an economy of just 2.90, which is the best amongst all the Indian bowlers this series. He has also bagged 12 wickets in two matches, the second-most in the series for India after Siraj. For India to take 20 wickets, how these two bowlers pair up would be extremely vital to see. Though Bumrah has already been hailed as one of the greatest bowlers to have graced the game, Siraj’s perseverance has also received a lot of praise. His ability to keep bowling longer spells in the game often goes unnoticed. But Siraj, on his day, can be as lethal as any bowler in the world.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.