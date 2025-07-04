Mohammed Siraj Explains How He Dealt With Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah After Claiming 6-70 In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Hyderabad pacer claimed his best figures on English soil

Mohammed Siraj has waited for over four years for a five-wicket haul on English soil. The Hyderabadi pacer came close to a fifer on four occasions and fell short by one wicket all four times.

He played a huge role in India’s 151-run victory while defending a mere 271 at Lord’s in 2021 when he claimed 4-32 in the second innings as India shot down England for 120 within one afternoon.

On day three of the second Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, India needed Siraj to step up in place of rested Jasprit Bumrah and he did so in style.

All matches (50) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL 154/8 MPS 128/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 151/5 MDS 145/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 98/3 CCYMT 96/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 127/3 CCYMT 125/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 123/3 BSP 127/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 165/3 BSAS 130/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 113/4 BSAS 189/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W 171/9 IND-W 77/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR 194/4 LEX 131/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 96/10 MR 99/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU 8/1 TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 332/4 SL-A 134/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS 102/5 BMB 91/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW 72/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG 178/7 DID 182/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH 231/5 NOT 156/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM 100/5 GLAM 176/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT 105/3 SUSS 195/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR 177/10 LAN 82/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI 154/10 BB 113/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR 233/6 WOR 120/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS 41/2 GLO 184/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W 154/4 SOM-W 148/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W 188/6 HAM-W 151/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

Mohammed Siraj claims 6-70 as India take big lead in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The foundation was laid by captain Shubman Gill himself as the 25-year-old scored a record-breaking 269 to propel India to a total of 587 all out.

Siraj, buoyed by Akash Deep’s scorching new-ball spell on day 2, began the day with a superb ball to Joe Root that was edged to the keeper.

He landed a double blow by sending back England skipper Ben Stokes with a searing short ball that got a feather-edge off the left-hander and landed gently in Rishabh Pant’s gloves.

ALSO READ:

Once that was done, India went through a testing time for two sessions as Jamie Smith (184 not out) and Harry Brook (158) added 304 runs for the sixth wicket.

Once Brook was castled by Akash Deep’s peach of a delivery with the second new ball, Siraj made sure there was no resistance from England’s tailenders by removing Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir all for ducks.

Happy to step up in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence

After recording his best figures on English soil, Siraj was happy that he was able to deliver in Bumrah’s absence.

“It’s Akash Deep’s third or fourth match, same for Prasidh, so I was just focused on staying consistent and building pressure. I feel like trying different things, but I have to stay consistent,” Siraj told Star Sports after the day’s play.

Strangely enough, Siraj’s Test average is at 25 without Bumrah in the playing XI compared to 33 when the pace spearhead is playing.

When questioned how he looks at this statistic, Siraj replied:

“I love responsibility, I love the challenge.”

As a result of Siraj’s spell, India ended the day with a lead of 244 runs with KL Rahul (28 not out) and Karun Nair (7 not out) at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.