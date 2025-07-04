Mohammed Siraj Explains How He Dealt With Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah After Claiming 6-70 In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Hyderabad pacer claimed his best figures on English soil
Mohammed Siraj has waited for over four years for a five-wicket haul on English soil. The Hyderabadi pacer came close to a fifer on four occasions and fell short by one wicket all four times.
He played a huge role in India’s 151-run victory while defending a mere 271 at Lord’s in 2021 when he claimed 4-32 in the second innings as India shot down England for 120 within one afternoon.
On day three of the second Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, India needed Siraj to step up in place of rested Jasprit Bumrah and he did so in style.
The foundation was laid by captain Shubman Gill himself as the 25-year-old scored a record-breaking 269 to propel India to a total of 587 all out.
Siraj, buoyed by Akash Deep’s scorching new-ball spell on day 2, began the day with a superb ball to Joe Root that was edged to the keeper.
He landed a double blow by sending back England skipper Ben Stokes with a searing short ball that got a feather-edge off the left-hander and landed gently in Rishabh Pant’s gloves.
ALSO READ:
Once that was done, India went through a testing time for two sessions as Jamie Smith (184 not out) and Harry Brook (158) added 304 runs for the sixth wicket.
Once Brook was castled by Akash Deep’s peach of a delivery with the second new ball, Siraj made sure there was no resistance from England’s tailenders by removing Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir all for ducks.
After recording his best figures on English soil, Siraj was happy that he was able to deliver in Bumrah’s absence.
“It’s Akash Deep’s third or fourth match, same for Prasidh, so I was just focused on staying consistent and building pressure. I feel like trying different things, but I have to stay consistent,” Siraj told Star Sports after the day’s play.
Strangely enough, Siraj’s Test average is at 25 without Bumrah in the playing XI compared to 33 when the pace spearhead is playing.
When questioned how he looks at this statistic, Siraj replied:
“I love responsibility, I love the challenge.”
As a result of Siraj’s spell, India ended the day with a lead of 244 runs with KL Rahul (28 not out) and Karun Nair (7 not out) at the crease.
