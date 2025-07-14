Mohammed Siraj Dismissal at Lord’s Evokes Memories Of Nail-Biting Chennai Test of 1999 And Javagal Srinath’s Dismissal [WATCH]

The Indian team were on the verge off pulling off an incredibl fightback in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s but an unfortunate moment where the ball rolled off and hit the stumps after Mohammed Siraj’s defence pulled curtains on all hopes.
Chasing 193, Indian batters failed to deliver and almost conceded the match after being reduced to 112 for 8 before lunch on the final day. However, Ravindra Jadeja took over the onus and batted with the Indian tail to inch closer to the winning line. Jaddu and Bumrah put up a steely 35-run stand for the ninth wicket before the Indian pacer departed on 5 (54).
Mohammed Siraj then joined Jaddu for the last wicket with 46 runs left and reduced the target 22 runs. India had the momentum on their side and their plan seemed to be working but the unlucky incident off Shoaib Bashir’s delivery led India to a heartbreaking defeat.
Interestingly, Siraj’s dismissal evoked memories of a similar situation that took place back in 1999 during a Test between India and Pakistan in Chennai.
India needed just 13 more runs to win with one wicket in hand after Sachin Tendulkar delivered one of the finest centuries of his career. With bowlers Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad remaining at the crease, the odds were heavily stacked against India. Srinath tried to defend against the legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq but ended up being clean bowled in a similar manner where the ball rolled onto the wicket.
Watch the video of both incidents below.
The Indian team squandered a big a chance to take a series lead with the loss at Lord’s which can later prove costly in their ambitions of scripting history to win a Test series on English soil for the first time in 18 years. The last success for the Men in Blue came back in 2007.
After a loss in the series opener in Leeds, the Shubman Gill-led side put up a dominant display to register a big 336 run win in Edgbaston and are now one loss away from the conceding the series.
The decisive fourth match begins on July 23 at Manchester.
