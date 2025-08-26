Mohammed Siraj Opens Up About Time With Virat Kohli At RCB, Bond With Shubman Gill

He was the leading wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 was India’s first Test series following the retirements of two former captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. A relatively young team under the new captain, Shubman Gill, travelled to England for a five-Test series to begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. While Gill fired on all cylinders, it was Mohammed Siraj whose inspiring spell on the final day of the Oval Test will be remembered for a long time.
Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets in nine innings. He included two five-wicket hauls and a four-fer. He was the only pacer to play all five tests except for England’s Chris Woakes. Woakes had sustained a shoulder injury on Day 1 and didn’t bowl for the major part of the fifth test. The Indian pacer ended the series bowling 185.3 overs (1,113 balls), the most by any bowler in the series. The most notable aspect of Siraj’s game was his ‘never say die’ attitude and the aggression, which he has recently attributed to Kohli.
Siraj made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017 but made headlines during his stint at Royal Challengers Bengaluru under Virat Kohli’s leadership. He received his maiden India T20I and Test call-up under Kohli’s captaincy. He represented RCB for seven years before parting ways with the franchise after the IPL 2024. With time, Siraj and his partnership developed immensely, which many witnessed during Kohli’s Test captaincy days. Siraj never hesitated to take on opposition and have banters.
The 31-year-old was involved in multiple on-field battles with England players, which saw him being reprimanded by the ICC. The right-arm pacer was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. The penalty was followed by his aggressive celebration and a physical contact with Ben Duckett in the long room on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test. This was his second offence in 24 months, taking his tally to two demerit points.
Speaking to RevSportz, Siraj said, “I’ve learnt this one particular thing from Virat Kohli, and that is his fighting approach in the game. Off the field, he would be talking very nicely, but on the field, the opposition is the enemy for him. I like this thing about him. And my bowling comes from aggression. If I do not show that on the ground, I won’t be able to bowl well. I have been with Virat Kohli in RCB [Royal Challengers Bengaluru] and have developed a good bond with him. Fast bowlers should have aggression on the field, and Virat Kohli has more aggression on the field than the bowlers.”
Apart from getting on the opponent players’ nerves, Siraj has understood how to bring the crowd into the action and use their support to energise himself and the team.
“In that last Test at The Oval, when Brook and Root were having a good partnership, we had a bit of a shoulder-dropping moment. But then, I encouraged everyone, and we went ahead to get the upper hand in the form of the wicket of Root. I have also learnt to take crowd support from Virat. Support of the crowd, for a bowler, can make a big difference and get the bowler flying with confidence,” Siraj asserted.
The Hyderabad seamer also opened up about his friendship with Test captain Gill, saying he calls the latter his “bunny”. He further noted that their understanding and camaraderie have helped them in a good cause.
“Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG and also became ODI No.1 [ICC rankings] at the same time. We have a lot of memories together,” said Siraj. He’s also the captain of the Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you’re my bunny. Our understanding is very easy, and it reflects in the field. He understands what I want, what I don’t, and vice versa.”
Siraj joined the Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025, while Gill has been with the franchise for four years. He is currently leading the team after being appointed as captain last year. Before this, Gill and Siraj had made their debuts in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne in 2020. Later, both played a crucial role in helping India win the famous Gabba Tests. Gill played a crucial 91-run knock while Siraj took a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Since then, they have been a crucial part of India’s recent success across formats.