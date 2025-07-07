Mohammed Siraj Rates the Three Best Test Matches of His Life Including the Edgbaston Test

Siraj played a crucial role, taking six wickets in the first innings and removing Zak Crawley in the second.
Mohammed Siraj has called India’s dominant win against England at Edgbaston one of the top three Test matches of his career. India beat England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, marking their first-ever Test victory at this venue and leveling the five-match series 1-1.
Shubman Gill led from the front with the bat, scoring a total of 430 runs in both innings. But it was India’s bowlers who made sure of the win. Mohammed Siraj played a key role by taking six wickets in the first innings and dismissing Zak Crawley in the second. Akash Deep was also outstanding, picking up 10 wickets in the match and setting the tone for India’s strong performance with the ball.
–
–
148/10
154/4
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 6 wickets
81/3
80/10
Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets
160/5
109/9
–
–
–
–
83/7
118/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain
32/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
46/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
116/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
After the match, Siraj spoke in a video posted by BCCI, about how much this win meant to him. He ranked the Edgbaston Test as the third-best match of his Test career. His top two picks were also memorable games — the famous win at the Gabba in 2021 against Australia, where India chased down 328 on the final day to win the series 2-1, and the Lord’s Test in the same year, where India beat England by 151 runs on the final day thanks to a dramatic turnaround.
“This is the third best match of my life. Because the first match was Gabba (2021), the second was Lord’s (2021), and this is the third. I can’t describe this feeling,” Siraj said.
ALSO READ:
Mohammed Siraj said it was a very important match in a crucial series, and as a player, it always feels special to be part of history. He praised the overall team effort, especially Shubman Gill’s batting and Akash Deep’s bowling. Siraj mentioned that while Akash was bowling, he kept encouraging him from mid-off, advising him not to focus on taking wickets but to stick to the right areas, and the rewards would follow. Akash took four wickets in the first innings, and Siraj had told him that if it was in his destiny, a five-wicket haul would come. Akash went on to take six wickets in the second innings, finishing with a brilliant 10-wicket haul in the match.
“To be honest, it was an important for the series. As a player, it’s great to create history. The way we performed, the way Shubman performed, the way Akash Deep performed. Whenever he was bowling, I was at mid-off and guiding him. I used to tell him not to go for wickets. Just put it one place and you’ll get the wicket. Like I said in the first inning, if it’s in his fate, he’ll get a fifer. Second inning, next day he got a fifer,” Siraj added.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.