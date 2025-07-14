News
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj's Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj’s Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 

With the game already in England’s favour after India were down to their last two wickets before Lunch on the final day of the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Ravindra Jadeja along with India’s tail put up a brave defiance act.

First, Jaddu and Jasprit Bumrah added a crucial 35 runs where the Indian pacer showed incredible mettle to last 54 balls against the England quicks to support Jadeja. Bumrah eventually departed for five runs and Siraj walked out for the last wicket with India needing 46 runs.

From there, the visitors brought down the required target to 22 runs and had the momentum on their side to pull out a rabbit from under the hat but an unfortunate roll-back onto the stumps off Mohammed Siraj’s bat ended India’s hopes despite the late fightback.

It was a slightly flighted delivery from Shoaib Bashir which trickled down the face of Siraj’s bat into the crease, and inexorably back on the leg stump and Siraj was too late to react to deflect it.

Watch the video of the incident below.

England take 2-1 series lead after Lord’s win

Speaking about the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, the hosts won the thrilling contest by 22 runs and took a crucial 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 193, India had a strong opportunity to eke out a win but the batting collapsed, losing four wickets in the final session of Day 4 before losing another four in a flurry in the first session of Day 5 as England took home the contest in the end. Earlier in the first innings, both teams scored 387 before England managed 192 in their second.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the Player of the match award for his all-round heroics. Stokes scored 44 and 33 with the bat and took five wickets across two innings.

After winning the opener at Leeds, the Three Lions went down in the second Edgbaston Test but are now one win away from sealing the series.

India on the other hand, face an uphill task as they aim to break a jinx of 18 years of having last won a Test series on English soil.

The two teams will next lock horns for the fourth match at Manchester, starting from July 23.

