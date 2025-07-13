[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Risks Sanction After Shoulder Bump and for Celebrating in Ben Duckett’s Face During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s had already heated up before the end of Day 3 following a clash of words between Shubman Gill & Co and England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett for their time-wasting tactics. No doubt the Indian players were all charged up when they took the field on Day 4.
Mohammed Siraj then drew first blood for India early in the first session, on the fifth over of the day to remove Ben Duckett. Following the dismissal, Siraj could be seen all pumped up and the tension from last night trickled down. The Indian pacer and the England opener bumped shoulders after Siraj celebrated ferociously in Duckett’s face.
The contact with Duckett might put Siraj for a possible sanction but the final decision eventually depends on the umpires.
Watch the video of the incident below.
With the five-match Test series currently balanced with a 1-1 scoreline, both teams will be pushing for a result in the Lord’s Test in a bid to establish a lead. However, interestingly, both England and India managed to post the exact same total in their respective first inning – 387, with nothing to differentiate between the sides. Incidentally, this is only the ninth instance of such an occurrence in Test cricket.
England batted first where Joe Root slammed a deft century of 104, followed by lower-order fifties from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) before Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer to enter the Lord’s Honours Board and restrict the Three Lions under 400.
In reply, India were dealt early blows, getting reduced to 107 for 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill could manage scores of 13 and 16 but a crafty ton from KL Rahul rebuilt the Indian innings. Rahul got good support from Rishabh Pant at the other end, who registered his second fifty (74) of the tour after having already slammed twin centuries in the series opener. Next, Ravindra Jadeja slammed his third consecutive half-century on the trot, finishing on 72 but the England bowlers put up a light fightback to dismiss India’s tail swiftly and bundle them out for 387.
