Mohammed Siraj shuts down journalist with savage response when questioned on his BGT 2024-25 performance
indian-cricket-team

Mohammed Siraj Shuts Down Journalist with Savage Response on BGT Criticism After Five-wicket Haul in The Oval Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 4, 2025
2 min read
Mohammed Siraj shuts down journalist with savage response when questioned on his BGT 2024-25 performance

Mohammed Siraj helped India pull off an incredible fightback win in the ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval and in the process salvage the five-match series with a 2-2 draw.

In the absence of Bumrah, Siraj once again led from the front taking a fifer during England’s second innings and finished with a match-haul of nine wickets.

In the aftermath of his heroics, he was questioned by a journalist about his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) earlier this year compared to his recent performance.

However, Siraj with a smile on his face gave a savage response to silence any criticism.

Speaking in the post-match press-conference, Siraj said, “In BGT also I took 20 wickets and since Jassi Bhai was attacking my primary role was to keep on the pressure. I tried to give my hundred percent and focused on the process.”

Notably, Siraj finished as the top wicket-taker in the England series with 23 scalps from nine innings at an average of 32.43.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Siraj earns player of the match award after helping India secure series draw

The 31-year-old put up an incredible bowling performance, finishing as the top wicket-taker of the series with 23 wickets in nine innings.

With India coming into Day 5 defending a mere 35 runs and four wickets to take, all the odds were stacked against the visitors. However, Siraj rose to the occasion again and took three of the remaining four scalps which also earned him the Player of the Match award.

While India might not have churned out a series win, it was an audacious display of cricket by a younger side led by new Test skipper Shubman Gill. The team showed incredible character to navigate the challenges in English conditions and were in the contest till the last in all the games.

Apart from his captaincy, Gill delivered with the bat as well. He finished as top-scorer of the series with 754 runs 10 innings at an impressive average of 75.40, which includes four centuries. Gill’s next assignment as leader will be a two-Test home series against the West Indies in October later this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
Mohammed Siraj
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Virat Kohli Reacts To Emphatic Victory at The Oval, Hails Mohammed Siraj After ENG vs IND Series

Virat Kohli Reacts To Emphatic Victory at The Oval, Hails Mohammed Siraj After ENG vs IND Series

Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test.
7:46 pm
Amogh Bodas
Suryakumar Yadav Duleep Trophy Asia Cup 2025

Why Suryakumar Yadav Was Not Included in the West Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

He was adjudged Player of the Tournament in IPL 2025.
7:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
shubman gill ben stokes best moments highlights eng vs ind oval test

‘Didn’t Have The Ashes Attachment’ – Ben Stokes Reflects On Drama, Highlights Best Moments Of ENG vs IND Series

Stokes shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with counterpart Shubman Gill
6:44 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dale Steyn's Wild Prediction on Mohammed Siraj Comes True At The Oval As India Beat England in Thriller

Dale Steyn’s Wild Prediction on Mohammed Siraj Comes True At The Oval As India Beat England in Thriller

This was his second fifer of this series after scalping six wickets in Birmingham.
6:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rating India Players On Their Performances From the ENG vs IND Test Series

Three 10/10, One 1/10: Rating India Players On Their Performances From the ENG vs IND Test Series

This was Shubman Gill's first series as India's Test captain.
5:29 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mohammed Siraj Reveals Downloading 'Believe wallpaper' From Google After Taking Matchwinning Fifer in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Mohammed Siraj Reveals Downloading ‘Believe Wallpaper’ From Google After Taking Matchwinning Fifer in ENG vs IND 5th Test

India pulled off an incredible win in the ENG vs IND 5th Test and a chief architect of that success was pacer Mohammed Siraj.
7:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
