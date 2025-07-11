Mohammed Siraj Signals ’20’ Towards Dressing Room After Picking Up Jamie Smith’s Wicket During Lord’s Test; Here’s Why

Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Jamue Smith during the third England vs India Test.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of England batter Jamie Smith on day two of the third Test at Lord’s on Friday. Mohammed Siraj, though, celebrated the wicket with a unique celebration wherein he signalled the number “20” towards the Indian dressing room.

Mohammed Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota

The gesture of the number “20” by Mohammed Siraj was a tribute the late Portugal football player Diogo Jota, who lost is life during a car crash accident in Spain.

𝐍𝐨 𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐒𝐏 😉#JamieSmith survived once, but no escape this time from #MohammedSiraj! 👀



Will #TeamIndia bundle England out under 400? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar

The Liverpool winger was 28 years old and passed away during the tragic car accident on July 3. Diogo Jota’s brother Andre Silva, who was also a professional footballer, was also travelling with him and lost his life. The two of them were travelling in a Lamborghini when the car veered off the road and burst into flames in the city of Zamora last week.

Notably, Mohammed Siraj is a fan of Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played with Diogo Jota for the national team. The Hyderabad pacer often shows off Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siu” pose after taking wickets during matches.

His dismissal of Jamie Smith was Mohammed Siraj’s 10th wicket of the ongoing series. In the second Test in Headingley, the 31-year-old registered figures of 6/70 in the first innings.

Where the England vs India 3rd Test stands

Coming back to the match, England, who opted to bat first, were 380/9 in the first innings at the time of writing this report. Shoaib Bashir (1*) and Brydon Carse (54*) were the unbeaten batters. Earlier, Joe Root (104) scored a century whereas Ben Stokes (44) and Jamie Smith (51) also played crucial roles for the hosts.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India in England’s first innings. The Gujarat pacer took yet another five-wicket haul on Friday, his 15th in Test overall.

The five-match Test series is currently level 1-1 after two Tests. England won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets whereas India clinched a 336-run win in the second Test in Birmingham.

