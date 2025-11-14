Mohammed Siraj Strikes Twice In A Fiery Over To Remove Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen in IND vs SA 1st Test [WATCH]

The hosts’ blazing pace attack have outclassed the defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners in the ongoing IND vs SA 1st Test. India’s prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah carried on his usual form to bag his third Test fifer at home and 16th overall.

Bumrah’s bowling partner, Mohammed Siraj, also complemented his efforts with two crucial strikes in the 45th over to remove Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen. While the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter managed 16 runs before getting trapped for an LBW, all-rounder Jansen just survived three balls as the 31-year-old knocked over his stumps with the fourth delivery of the over.

Watch the twin strikes here:

Eventually, India bundled out the visitors for only 159 runs in 55 overs. At the time of writing, the hosts are at 18/1 with KL Rahul (3) and Washington Sundar at the crease.

