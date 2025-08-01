Mohammed Siraj Stuns Jacob Bethell With a Searing Yorker In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

India posted 224 in the first innings of the fifth Test.
Watch out for your toes! Mohammed Siraj nailed an immaculate yorker to dismiss Jacob Bethell in the first innings of the fifth Test in London. England lost their fifth wicket in the form of the stylish left-hander. He was dismissed to a fiery yorker from Siraj. The Indian fast bowling mainstay equalled Ben Stokes to become the bowler with the most wickets in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
The dismissal took place in the 37th over of the first innings. Siraj was in action from over the wicket, from where he usually creates an angle to take the ball away from the left-hander. After he did that a couple of times, the Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer got the ball to come back in, leaving no time for Bethell to react. The English youngster couldn’t judge the trajectory of the ball. He was locked in his stance and caught napping in front. The umpire had no hesitation raising his finger and Bethell didn’t waste any time reviewing it too.
Speak of persistence and giving it all in, Mohammed Siraj will always be one of the first names. India’s 31-year-old speedster was the only fast bowler alongside Chris Woakes to feature in all of the five Tests. He has bowled a massive number of overs and is always ready to give his everything. Many experts have lauded Siraj’s efforts. They have also stated that there are very few bowlers who stand up to the occasion. And Siraj is surely one of them.
With Bethell’s wicket, Siraj has now registered 17 wickets in the ongoing Test series. In 11 Tests on English soil, he has registered 40 wickets with an economy of under four. The speedster has been relentless in his approach towards the English batters throughout the series. Against England overall, Siraj has been a menace too. In 16 fixtures, he has scalped 44 Test wickets at an economy of 3.92, which is highly impressive.
Siraj lead India’s bowling attack for the first time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2020/2. Majority of the players were ruled out due to an injury. He bowled brilliantly with a fifer in the fourth and final Test at Brisbane. That is when he burst onto the scene, and has created a major impact for the Indian side. Over the course of time, the Indian speedster has become the mainstay in India’s bowling attack. Siraj is often regarded as the bowler with more workload than Jasprit Bumrah.
