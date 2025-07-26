Morne Morkel Argues, but Was Dropping Kuldeep Yadav a Wise Option in the ENG vs IND 4th Test?

Kuldeep could have been mighty useful at Old Trafford.

It’s been four matches in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but Kuldeep Yadav has yet to get a game. He has been in talks before every game, and the management accepts the temptation to have him in the XI, but Kuldeep still remains on the bench.

All matches (50) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 178/6 LUX 11/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 21/3 JIHCC 163/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 16/3 MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W 13/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 122/4 KLG 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 80/4 SWCL 106/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC 78/4 MXC 80/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS 5/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 121/3 NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 154/9 BDS 155/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

After Indian bowlers endured an energy-sapping day in Manchester on Day 3, Morne Morkel came to attend the press conference, where he handled a load of tough questions from the media. Among them was a question regarding Kuldeep’s unavailability for this game, which became more questionable after India’s poor performance in the contest.

“I think it’s finding when he comes in, how we can find balance and how we can get that batting line-up to be a little bit longer and stronger. We’ve seen in the past that we’ve lost wickets in clumps. Kuldeep is world class and he’s bowling really well at the moment, so we’re trying our best to find ways for him to get in. But unfortunately, with that, just to balance with batting throws it out a little bit.”

Kuldeep could have been mighty useful at Old Trafford, where spinners have had some help, as visible by the bowling performances of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Both spinners have taken two wickets each in the second innings, while Liam Dawson also bowled a fine spell in the first innings, where he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and conceded 45 runs in 15 overs on his comeback.

Why hasn’t Kuldeep Yadav got a game on the England tour?

As Morne Morkel pointed out, India have consistently opted for batting depth, which meant Kuldeep Yadav, who can also bat a bit, hasn’t had a game yet. In the first game, India played Shardul Thakur as the fourth seamer over Kuldeep, and Ravindra Jadeja was their only spinner.

ALSO READ:

Then, they roped in Washington Sundar for the second Test because he is a better batter than Kuldeep and added Nitish Kumar Reddy for Thakur for more batting value. For the third Test, the team persisted with the same combination, with Jasprit Bumrah in for Prasidh Krishna.

At Old Trafford, India again went for Shardul Thakur when they had a chance to bring in Kuldeep in Nitish’s absence, given that Thakur’s bowling, which is his primary role, has never been encouraging. However, the obsession with batting depth meant Kuldeep, despite all the praise for being in good rhythm, continues to watch India toil on the field helplessly.

This management fails to understand that an extra bowler can automatically help the opposition score fewer runs and ease the workload on batters, but an additional batter doesn’t necessarily contribute. For instance, during the Lord’s Test, the batting depth meant nothing when India had a partly 193-run target in the fourth innings, and Kuldeep Yadav could have helped India bundle England a lot earlier in the first innings and reduce the target later in the final dig.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.