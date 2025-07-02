Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes Strong Case for Permanent Spot in India Women’s Team After POTM Performance vs England

She contributed with both bat and ball and reinforced his value in white-ball cricket.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Amanjot Kaur shone with an all-round performance in the second T20I against England in Bristol. She contributed with both bat and ball and reinforced his value in white-ball cricket.

Batting first, Amanjot scored 63 runs in just 40 balls, including nine boundaries, at a strike rate of 157.50 at No.5. When she came to the crease, India had lost three wickets inside six overs, and Amanjot weaved a prudent partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues for the fourth wicket to put India in a comfortable position.

Her knock ensured India got to a fighting 181/4 in the first innings despite losing big batters early on. Later, Amanjot also bowled well in his three-over spell, conceding 28 runs while taking a solitary wicket with the ball.

She dismissed a dangerous Nat Sciver-Brunt, who played a terrific knock in the last game and could have taken the game away with her blitzkreig batting expertise. Overall, it was a fruitful outing for Amanjot, and she won the Player of the Match award for her all-round show to help India gain a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Amanjot Kaur slowly sealing her place in the T20I side

Amanjot Kaur has always had ample talent, visible right from her early days with Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and it was only a matter of time before she settled herself in the national side. To her credit, the talented all-rounder has had a reasonable start to her T20I career in whatever limited chances she has had so far.

Amanjot was unfortunate to miss out on the domestic season and the T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE due to injuries, and this series was pivotal for her to reclaim her spot in the team. She has started the series well and hopes to keep the form going ahead of a home World Cup.

Amanjot provides ample balance to the unit and knows how to adjust herself according to the team’s demands, a key feature of her game. In the absence of Pooja Vastrakar, she has stepped up as an all-rounder and has not let her absence be felt.

What she would hope for is more game time, given that Amanjot has not had chances to bat or bowl, even when she has been in the XI in the shortest format. The No.5 position suits her well, and adding her bowling value to it, the team gets a complete package.

